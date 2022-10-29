Friday night ended the 2022 high school football regular season, with many local teams now turning towards the playoffs. For the Mayfield Cardinals, they will turn to the playoffs with an unblemished regular season record.
A 10-0 record for the Cardinals is an impressive feat, with only a handful of teams across the state of Kentucky remaining undefeated. On Friday night they capped off their regular season, securing that perfect record and earning the district title, by beating Madisonville-North Hopkins 50-10.
“We are happy where we are with this undefeated season,” Mayfield head coach Joe Morris said. “I don’t know if anybody thought we would be undefeated.”
Mayfield was firing on all cylinders on both sides of the ball as the offensive success boosted the defense and vise versa. The Cardinal defense started out the night with a forced fumble which was recovered on their offensive side of the field, making for an easy touchdown drive by Mehki Dumas for 23 yards for the first of many scores on the night.
The majority of the Cardinal scoring drives took one-to-two plays to complete, making for quick offense to defense changes throughout the night. And as successful as the offense was, the defense made their mark by forcing several big turnovers including a pair of interceptions by Brajone Dabney and one by Michael Hughes.
“We had a couple turnovers and once we got the ball we made those turnovers hurt,” Morris said.
By the end of the first quarter the Cardinals had already established a 21-0 lead with no end in sight of stopping.
It wasn’t until the start of the second quarter where the Maroons were able to put enough pressure on the Cardinals to keep them from gaining any positive yards. This forced Mayfield to punt the ball away, but one of Dabney’s interceptions would put the home team right back in action.
By the time halftime rolled around the Cardinals had built up their lead to 43-0 thanks to touchdowns from Jutarious Starks, Isaac Stevenson, and Dumas.
A running clock sped up the rest of the game as the Mayfield starters took their spot on the bench to give the second string some time on the field. The final visit to the end zone on the night for the Cardinals came from Reggie Dowell with just over four minutes left in the third quarter.
After holding the Maroons scoreless throughout the majority of the game, the visitors found their scoring legs on a field goal with 10 minutes to play followed by a 40-yard TD reception with 1:30 to go.
Mayfield put up 376 yards of total offense with 180 yards of rushing offense and 196 yards of passing.
With the Cardinals attention turning to their playoff journey, nobody knows more than coach Morris how important the postseason is to stay focused.
“Playoff football is different,” he said. “We know it’s not going to be easy. I’ve been through this, our players of been through this and we are going to have to play well with a good Todd County team coming here.”
Todd County (5-4) will visit War Memorial Stadium on Friday, November 4 for the start of playoff football with all eyes on Mayfield to see if they can go the distance into December football.
