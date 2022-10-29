Brajone Dabney

Mayfield’s Brajone Dabney gives the Madisonville-North Hopkins defender a stiff arm on his way to the end zone on Friday night in the Cardinals dominant 50-10 win.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

Friday night ended the 2022 high school football regular season, with many local teams now turning towards the playoffs. For the Mayfield Cardinals, they will turn to the playoffs with an unblemished regular season record.

A 10-0 record for the Cardinals is an impressive feat, with only a handful of teams across the state of Kentucky remaining undefeated. On Friday night they capped off their regular season, securing that perfect record and earning the district title, by beating Madisonville-North Hopkins 50-10.

