Quiet bats and defensive miscues were the main talking points following the Mayfield Cardinals’ 10-0 loss to Hickman County on Tuesday night.
A total of 10 errors and four hits kept the Cardinals at bay in their first round All-“A” matchup with the Falcons.
Junior pitcher Ben Gloyd tossed three innings of four hit ball, giving up just one earned run despite the Cardinals falling behind 5-0 before his exit in the fourth inning.
Freshman catcher Zach Darnall had the most luck of any Cardinal at the plate against Hickman County, going 2-for-3 with a pair singles.
Falcons senior catcher Kaleb Harper and junior third baseman Wes Carter led the way offensively over the Cardinals.
Harper went 1-for-2 with two RBI’s, two runs and two walks while Carter went 2-for-4 with two RBI’s and one run.
Sophomore right-hander Walker McClanahan earned the win on the bump, tossing four innings of scoreless, two-hit ball, striking out six batters and walking none.
Hickman County will take on Murray High today at 5:30 p.m. in the semifinals of the All “A” Classic regional tournament.
