History has been made in the Third District.
For the first time since 2002 and only the second time in program history, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals are Third District champions.
The Lady Cards stormed back in dramatic fashion in the top of the seventh to mount a three-run comeback en route to the 5-4 victory over crosstown rival Graves County.
Sophomore Jo Jo Fox played arguably the best game of her young career.
In the circle, Fox allowed two earned runs on three hits with nine strikeouts and two walks.
And her contributions didn’t stop there.
At the plate, Fox went a perfect 4-for-4, scoring three runs and driving in one from the leadoff spot.
Mayfield took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first as eighth grader Lex Feagin drove in a run on a single to left field.
Graves answered right back, tying the game at 1-all in the home half of the first as a passed ball allowed Abbey Williams to score following a leadoff triple.
Following a scoreless second inning, Graves County took a 3-1 advantage in the bottom of the third thanks to a two-run single from eighth grader Ginger Martin.
Mayfield cut the Lady Eagles’ lead to one in the top of the fifth as sophomore center fielder Kaitlyn Simpson scored Fox from third on an RBI groundout.
Graves County retook its two-run lead in the bottom of the sixth, using a passed ball to take a 4-2 advantage into the final inning of play.
Mayfield started its seventh inning rally with a four pitch walk to senior catcher Emily Shelton and quickly asserted business as eighth grader Samee Oliver reached base on an infield single.
Following a strikeout, Mayfield cut its deficit to one as Fox delivered a single to short, scoring Shelton.
Simpson followed Fox with another single, scoring Oliver and tying the game at 4-all.
Mayfield continued to put the ball in play and reaped the benefits as eighth grader Maddie Massey ripped a grounder to short, scoring the go-ahead run as Fox dashed home from third base. In the bottom of the seventh, Graves County sent the top of its lineup to the plate.
Despite the daunting task of facing the Lady Eagles’ top hitters, Fox remained calm and collected, retiring the side in order to propel the Lady Cards to the historic 5-4 come-from-behind victory. Both Mayfield and Graves County will advance to the upcoming First Region tournament.
