MAYFIELD — On Friday night, the Mayfield Cardinals returned home to War Memorial Stadium to host the visiting McCracken County Mustangs. With a 48-14 victory over the Mustangs, the Cardinals added win No. 3 to the season with the home crowd roaring behind them.
The last meeting between the two programs came on September 9, 2022, with Mayfield defeating McCracken County with a 49-26 finish.
Mayfield jumped on the board with Lincoln Suiter’s 31-yard field goal to push the Cardinals to a 3-0 lead with 7:51 left in the first quarter. The score moved to 5-0 for Mayfield as a bad snap forced the Mustangs to kick it out of the end zone for a safety with six minutes in the opening.
A 9-yard run for Jutoriaus (JuJu) Starks made it a 12-0 difference for Mayfield as momentum continued to favor the Cardinals. Despite efforts, the Mustangs could not keep Mayfield’s offense from commanding the entire field. Starks added his second touchdown with 54.6 seconds left in the first quarter with 11 yards, making it 19-0.
Starks continued to shine in the contest, adding his third touchdown with 6:23 in the second quarter for a 4-yard run. Minutes later, quarterback Zane Cartwright passed to Mekhi Dumas for a 9-yard touchdown, giving the Cardinals a significant 34-0 lead in the first half.
However, McCracken County continued to battle and found success with a minute left before halftime. Mustang quarterback Maddox O’Neal passed to Zeno Cornelius for a 48-yard touchdown, putting McCracken County on the board and making it 34-7. With 59.5 left in the second quarter, Mayfield added a 62-yard touchdown as Cartwright passed to Xavier Biggers to give the Cardinals a comfortable 41-7 lead heading into halftime.
Dumas returned the opening kickoff with 75 yards for a touchdown, moving Mayfield to a 41-point difference in the third quarter. Despite being down, McCracken County added to the scoreboard in the fourth quarter as Caden Wahl collected a 30-yard touchdown, moving it to 48-14. However, the score remained, and McCracken County could not add on as Mayfield’s stoic defense halted the Mustang.
The Cardinals will take the week off before traveling to Henderson County on September 22, while McCracken County will host Caldwell County next Friday night.
