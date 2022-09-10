So far this season, the Mayfield Cardinals are rolling with a perfect undefeated record. On Friday night, the Cardinals traveled to Marquette Stadium, facing the McCracken County Mustangs. Like the first three weeks of the early football season, the Cardinals defeated the Mustangs, 49-26, giving Mayfield an untouchable 4-0 record.
The scoring began before many spectators could get seated at Marquette with a 42-yard run by Mayfield junior Jutarious Starks. The touchdown by Starks came at the 10:50 mark in the first quarter to give the Cardinals the early 7-0 lead. Five minutes later, junior Zane Cartwright passed to Issac Stevenson for a 46-yard touchdown to extend the lead, 14-0.
However, the Mustangs (0-4) scored a minute later as senior Jonathan Venable scored on an 85-yard kickoff return to give McCracken County’s fan section a bit of excitement. The score of 14-7 remained as the first quarter ended, but the Cardinals were looming, despite the Mustangs driving in Mayfield territory.
Starks continued to be a menace to the Mustangs, scoring a touchdown on a 34-yard run. With the two-point conversion by junior Lincoln Suiter successful, the Cardinals took a 22-7 lead with nine minutes left in the second quarter. Moments later, Starks struck again with a 15-yard run to increase the lead 29-7.
McCracken County senior Jack Bradley answered with two minutes left in the second quarter as senior Pryor Lamb passed the ball to Bradley for a 21-yard touchdown. Bradley’s catch in the air sent McCracken County fans and the student section into an excitement-filled uproar. However, the kick by junior Sebastian Hutchins was unsuccessful, keeping the Mustangs from getting the extra point.
With 14 seconds left before halftime, Mayfield junior Mehki Dumas pushed the score to 35-13 with a 10-yard touchdown.
After halftime, the Cardinals extended the lead to 42-13 with a 1-yard touchdown by Suiter. Mayfield continued to surge with five minutes left in the third quarter as sophomore Caden Morris joined in on the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown to make it 49-13.
With two minutes left in the third, Lamb swiftly passed the ball to senior Dillon Ruxer for an 18-yard touchdown. The touchdown by Ruxer marked the most touchdown’s by the Mustangs this season, bringing the score to 49-19. However, the kick by Hutchins went unsuccessful.
The score remained stalled at 49-19 in the fourth quarter as Lamb again passed to Bradley for a 33-yard touchdown with three minutes left. The touchdown marked Bradley’s second in the game, and with a successful PAT by Hutchins, the Mustangs made it 49-26.
As time ticked away, the score remained until the final whistle. The win for Mayfield kept the program’s unblemished record alive, while the Mustangs, who continue to search for the season’s first win, showed they are capable of big things as the team grows together.
Mayfield will travel to Calloway County (0-4) next Friday night and look to keep the domination in the First Region alive. McCracken County will travel to Marshall County (3-1) next Friday night. Marshall County was one of McCracken’s two wins last season.
