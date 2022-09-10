Brajone Dabney

Mayfield’s Brajone Dabney (4) looks for the pass during the 49-26 victory over the McCracken County Mustangs on Friday night at Marquette Stadium. The Cardinals continued with a perfect record this season with the program’s fourth win.

 CHELSEA LADD | The Sun

So far this season, the Mayfield Cardinals are rolling with a perfect undefeated record. On Friday night, the Cardinals traveled to Marquette Stadium, facing the McCracken County Mustangs. Like the first three weeks of the early football season, the Cardinals defeated the Mustangs, 49-26, giving Mayfield an untouchable 4-0 record.

The scoring began before many spectators could get seated at Marquette with a 42-yard run by Mayfield junior Jutarious Starks. The touchdown by Starks came at the 10:50 mark in the first quarter to give the Cardinals the early 7-0 lead. Five minutes later, junior Zane Cartwright passed to Issac Stevenson for a 46-yard touchdown to extend the lead, 14-0.

