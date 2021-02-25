BARDWELL — Sometimes the best way to get out of a scoring slump is to keep shooting.
On Thursday night, the Mayfield Lady Cardinals did just that.
The Lady Cardinals knocked down seven triples and shot 13-for-15 from the charity stripe en route to a 56-39 road win over the Carlisle County Lady Comets.
Mayfield’s Thursday night win snaps a three-game losing skid.
“That was one of those games where everybody stepped up and played well,” Mayfield head coach Bradley Nanney said. “We did what we needed to, we kept (Alexis) Hall off the glass and contained (Kierra) Whitaker, and except for there at the end, we did a good job on that. Anytime you can come here and get a win, you’re happy with it, especially when you’ve lost three in a row, so we’re really happy with it.”
Carlisle controlled the tempo early on, out-rebounding and out-hustling Mayfield to every loose ball.
The Lady Cardinals settled down and locked in during the second quarter though, using a pair of treys from senior guard Brooke Lawson and nifty guard play from seventh-grader Nya Burns to take a 28-22 halftime lead.
Out of the break, Mayfield continued its stellar shooting night, as Lawson knocked down her third triple and senior point guard Hayley Sullivan added seven of her 13 points, helping the Lady Cardinals create some space heading into the fourth quarter.
Play evened out in the fourth, as the Lady Cardinals easily glided to the victory.
Sullivan led the Lady Cardinals with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Carlisle’s Whitaker led all scorers with 17 points.
Mayfield 9 19 18 10 56
Carlisle County 12 10 7 10 39
Mayfield: Sullivan 13, Lawson 9, Mandry 8, Smith 8, K. Morris 5, Burns 4, Hurt 4, Mayes 3, E. Morris 2.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 7 (Lawson 3, Hurt, Mayes, Morris and Sullivan). Free throws: 13-15. Rebs: 30. Asts: 12. TO: 16. Fouls: 15. Record: 9-6.
Carlisle: Whitaker 17, Tyler 8, Hall 7, Wright 4, Jones 3.
Field goals: 14. 3-pointers: 2 (Jones and Whitaker) Free throws: 9-10. Rebs: 28. Asts: 7. TO: 15. Fouls: 15. Record: 9-6.
Cardinals top Comets behind Kennemore
The Mayfield Cardinals rebounded from their Tuesday night loss to Calloway County with a statement win over Carlisle County on Thursday night.
Led by Mayfield senior guard Colby Kennemore’s 22 points, the Cardinals defeated the Comets 72-58.
Following the win, Mayfield head coach Payton Croft said he was proud of his team’s effort against the Comets.
“This is momentum for us going forward,” Croft said. “I’m proud of our defensive effort overall. I thought we got a little foul-happy in the second half and instead of making them hit tough baskets we put them at the free throw line a little too much, but overall I was proud of our guys all the way around.”
The Cardinals followed in the footsteps of the Lady Cardinals, shooting their way out of a slump, knocking down seven 3-point baskets and going 17-for-23 from the free throw line against the Comets.
Kennemore hit 5 of 10 from the arc while hauling in three rebounds and dishing out two assists.
The Cardinals finished the night with four players in double-figures as Richards and Stone (14), and Dabney (10) followed Kennemore.
Carlisle’s Garrett Hayden led all scorers with 26 points, while Zac Grogan pitched in 12.
Mayfield 19 20 19 14 — 72
Carlisle County 16 15 15 12 — 58
Mayfield: Kennemore 22, Richards 14, Stone 14, Dabney 10, Brooks 4, Fulton 3, Morris 3, Gammons 2.
Field goals: 24. 3-pointers: 7 (Kennemore 5, Morris and Stone). Free throws: 17-23. Rebs: 33. Asts: 14. TO: 18. Fouls: 20. Record: 8-5.
Carlisle: Hayden 26, Grogan 12, Keeling 8, Draper 5, Elder 5, Newsome 2.
Field goals: 18. 3-pointers: 4 (Grogan 2, Draper and Hayden) Free throws: 18-24. Rebs: 20. Asts: 4. TO: 12. Fouls: 17. Record: 10-7.
