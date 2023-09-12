Mayfield

The Mayfield Lady Cardinals claimed the First Region All “A” Classic title on Saturday, defeating the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers in a 2-0 decision. Mayfield now holds a 17-2 record with nine games left in the regular season, not including any more All “A” State games.

 JARED JENSEN | The Sun

A long day of volleyball at Murray High School on Saturday led to the Mayfield Lady Cardinals winning the First Region All “A” Classic volleyball title. They defeated the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers 2-0 after playing five games throughout the day to get to that championship game.

The Lady Cardinals went 4-1 on the day before that final game, falling only to their championship opponent earlier in the day. For their second games of the day, the Lady Bombers defeated the Lady Cardinals 2-1. The win would give the Lady Bombers a perfect record on the day until falling in the championship.

