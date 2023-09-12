A long day of volleyball at Murray High School on Saturday led to the Mayfield Lady Cardinals winning the First Region All “A” Classic volleyball title. They defeated the Ballard Memorial Lady Bombers 2-0 after playing five games throughout the day to get to that championship game.
The Lady Cardinals went 4-1 on the day before that final game, falling only to their championship opponent earlier in the day. For their second games of the day, the Lady Bombers defeated the Lady Cardinals 2-1. The win would give the Lady Bombers a perfect record on the day until falling in the championship.
“This win is everything we’ve been working for,” Mayfield head coach Erica Isbell said. “Our girls have worked incredibly hard to get here. They were a little down on themselves after losing to Ballard earlier, but honestly that made us want to get to the championship even more to take care of business, and that’s what they did.”
The Lady Cardinals dominated from start to finish with senior Avery Nanney leading the way with 20 kills at the net. Neely Flowers led in assists with 28 and added 10 digs to her performance and Matticlaire Wheeler added another 15 digs of her own.
Mayfield will take on Monroe County (9-2) to begin pool play on Friday, September 15 and continue the day against Green County (14-2) and take on Presentation Academy (8-5) on Saturday for their final contest in pool play.
Before then, the Lady Cardinals will take on Murray (6-9) on Tuesday to prepare for their state tournament battle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.