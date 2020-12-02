MURRAY — Less than a week removed from her debut and double-double against 11th-ranked Kentucky, freshman center Katelyn Young couldn’t get the better of Evansville on Tuesday night at the CFSB Center — finishing with just five points and eight rebounds in 22 minutes.
But the Racers picked up a lopsided 84-61 win over visiting Evansville in their home opener anyway, thanks to her soaking presence in the post.
“Twitter is a wonderful thing,” noted MSU coach Rechelle Turner. “Katelyn blew up after the Kentucky game and then got OVC Freshman of the Week, so Evansville made sure she wasn’t going to beat them tonight.”
But in a lot of ways, she still did — rent free in the headspace.
The Purple Aces (0-1) had no interest in letting Young roam free for easy rebounds and layups, and their first-half zone defense collapsed early and often when she got the basketball.
MSU (1-1) made them pay, however, as Lex Mayes (12 points, four 3-pointers), Macey Turley (12 points), Laci Hawthorne (12 points, nine rebounds), Manna Mensah (10 points, seven rebounds) and Hannah McKay (13 points, six rebounds) operated effectively around her.
Down 9-4 early in the first quarter, Mayes hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Racers a lead it wouldn’t surrender. The Racers shot 43.8% from the field, made 10 3-pointers and outrebounded the Purple Aces 47-37, in what was a complete performance.
“They were kind of packing in our post players, so that left Katelyn (Young) and Laci (Hawthorne) as not really options,” Mayes said. “So coach just kept saying ‘shoot the ball whenever you’re open’ and ‘make sure you’re getting good shots up.’ And in the second half, they went man, which allowed us to go to the post more.
“We were just focused on trying to knock down shots to get them out of the zone, to give our post more options.”
McKay flexes musclesIt’s pretty clear Turner wants McKay to play some significant minutes this season. The freshman slasher and former Owensboro Catholic star played 28 of them against No. 11 Kentucky, and finished with six points, three rebounds and two assists against the Wildcats.On Tuesday, she finished as MSU’s leading scorer while coming off the bench for 19 minutes, shooting 5-for-7 from the field. She made three straight baskets early in the first quarter to help stretch the Racers to a 16-11 lead.
“Whenever I had a meeting with coach, she said she thinks I can do a lot this year,” McKay said. “As long as I rebound and score, I can be a big part of this team.”
In the middle of the third quarter, Evansville had cut it to 49-35 when Turner subbed McKay and several starters back into the game, and she immediately scored on a transition feed from Turley — jump-starting a 13-2 run to end the frame.
“The thing that I love about Hannah the most is that she brings energy every second that’s she’s out there,” Turner said. “She’s going to go as hard as she can, and she’s going to go all out. Her coming off the bench and bringing that energy is something we want and need her to bring every single night. She’s going to bring scoring. She’s going to bring athleticism. She’s going to bring a defensive presence. She’s going to bring a rebounding presence. And she is going to have a very special career at Murray State if she continues to work, and continues to show the confidence that she’s shown thus far.”
Bench helps againWhile McKay was a big lift off of the bench, she wasn’t alone. Macie Gibson finished with eight points and two 3-pointers — including one in the left corner at the end of the second quarter to make it 37-24 — while Bria Sanders-Woods had five points and Alexis Burpo five assists.
It’s the kind of reprieve this team just didn’t have in 2019-20, and there’s considerable hope it will lead to overall higher shooting percentage, better defense, and an overall improved energy.
“That’s a huge difference,” Mayes said. “And it’s one of my favorite parts of this team. Definitely since I’ve been here, this is the deepest we’ve been. I think, at some point, we’ll have the ability to go five in and five out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.