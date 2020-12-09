MURRAY — Nearly perfect, Lex Mayes was on Tuesday night at the CFSB Center, when the junior guard went 8-for-10 from the field and 6-for-7 from the arc — pacing Murray State to an 85-60 win over the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes.
Leading 36-32 at the half, MSU outscored MVSU in a strong second half 49-28. It wasn’t a coincidence, either, that Mayes also made five of her treys after the intermission, in what was a concerted effort by the Racers to first establish an inside presence — like that of growing freshman phenom Katelyn Young (20 points, five rebounds) — before looking outside with free space.
“It makes all the difference in the world,” noted MSU coach Rechelle Turner. “Because we have Katelyn (Young) on the inside, when we establish her early, that changes things and makes us have to make shots on the outside. And that’s the one thing we weren’t consistently doing at Indiana State. We weren’t making those shots. But when we can consistently make shots on the outside after we’ve established (Katelyn) early, that makes us a whole different type of offensive team. And so to see Lex shoot the ball like that, it’s something that we want and we need. We just need her to be able to do it consistently.”
Mayes’ first 3-pointer helped the Racers reclaim a lead in the first quarter, 13-11, before her second-half splashes stretched the score. Mayes had two of her triples in a critical 17-6 run to end the third frame, turning a tenuous 46-42 lead into a 63-48 advantage in 5:42.
She’d open the fourth quarter with an elbow 3-pointer to make it 66-48, and another made it 70-48.
Mayes and Young were two of five Racers — all starters — in double figures, as senior forward Laci Hawthorne (15 points, seven rebounds), sophomore guard Manna Mensah (12 points, seven rebounds) and junior Macey Turley (10 points, three assists, three steals) all shot north of 40% from the field.
Still, Turner is looking for better starts — particularly after these last two games. Though Young is doing her part in this early stretch of her career. Just her fourth Division I game, Young opened the game burying a pair of 15-foot jumpers on each elbow of the zone, and against Indiana State, she hit a late 3-pointer to cut the game to two possessions late.
It seems her shot chart is rather unlimited.
“Really anywhere,” Young said, about her selection. “Depends on where I’m open. If I have 15 feet open, then I’m fine with that. I can shoot the three, too, if I’m open. Really anywhere I’m open.”
The Racers shot 47% from the field, came away with 15 assists, and equalized on the boards 41-all.
The Devilettes were led by Annya Moss, a 5-8 junior guard from Nassau, Bahamas, who had 16 points.
