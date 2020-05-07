On this day in the pages of The Paducah Sun ....
2019 — Ariel Fox and Ally Hutchins each slug homers in a 5-2 win over Marshall County at Baptist Health Field in Paducah. It’s the Lady Mustangs 17th win of the season ... A three-run sixth inning powers Paducah Tilghman baseball over Graves County, 3-2, in Mayfield. Justin West, Eric Riffe, Jackson Fristoe and Will Thompson threaded the rally together ... A three-run homer from Grant Godwin pushes McCracken County baseball over St. Mary, 8-0 ... A pitching duel between Paducah Tilghman’s Chesleigh Pugh and St. Mary’s Kaitlyn Burrus ends with the Lady Tornado escaping for a 3-2 win against the Lady Vikings.
2015 — After nearly three decades of playing home games at St. John’s Catholic Church, St. Mary softball announces and unveils a new diamond on its school campus, then fall to Carlisle County 5-2. “A few months ago with the weather we’ve had, I was worried we wouldn’t be out here practicing, much less playing,” notes St. Mary coach Tracy Courtney. “The girls are coming along and improving every day.” ... Massac County’s Sydney Boyd completed her first-ever no-hitter, shutting down Anna-Jonesboro in a 7-0 win. She narrowly missed a perfect game, notching eight strikeouts and just one walk.
2010 — Paducah Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko talks with former St. Mary star Gabriel Shaw, who’s pitching as both starter and reliever for the 38-7 Louisville Cardinals. “It’s the same (going into) this weekend,” Shaw told Fosko, headed into a three-game set at Georgetown. “It depends on how the first two games go. I’m ready if they need to use me. If they don’t, it’s a good possibility that I’m starting on Sunday.” In 19 appearances to this point, Shaw is 4-1 with a 2.84 ERA with 34 strikeouts and five walks in 38 innings.
2005 — Heath baseball makes the All “A” state semifinals, after Clint Tilford’s four-hitter and a flurry of offense push the Pirates past Walton-Verona 9-1 at the quarterfinals in Lexington. Set to face Pikeville, which edged Campbellsville 5-4, Tilford moved to 6-0 on the year notched 11 strikeouts and three walks in a 113-pitch effort.
1990 — After four seasons and a 53-41 record, Calloway County girls basketball coach Rose Ross-Elder resigns from her post with the Lady Lakers. “I’m not looking for another coaching position right now and probably won’t for a while,” Ross-Elder tells the Sun’s Chris Evans. “I’ve been involved in basketball for 17 years, and it’s a big part of my life. Basketball gets in your blood, and when you’re raised in Kentucky and you have a passion for it — and I have that. I enjoy coaching.” ... Reidland pitcher Tim Clapp and Calloway County pitcher Scott Adams each give up one run for eight innings of a 1-1 game between the teams. Clapp pitched the ninth, and two walks combined with an Adams’ single leads to a Lakers win... Former Murray State quarterback Michael Proctor signs with the New England Patriots, after not being selected in the 1990 NFL Draft. “Now I just have to start from the bottom again,” Proctor tells Evans. “When I came to Murray State I had to start at the bottom. All I say is give me a chance.”
1980 — St. Mary bounces back from a 5-0 deficit and tops Lone Oak 9-7 in the First District semifinals, courtesy of a two-run sixth-inning single by Mike McMinn. Shane Boudreaux strikes out all three Lone Oak batters to seal the victory. The Oakers worked St. Mary starter Eric Rust for five runs in the first inning, but Rust hit a double to put the tying and lead runs in scoring position. ... Caldwell County’s Michael Brown strikes out 11 Cardinals, as the Tigers top Livingston Central 3-0 in the Fifth District finals at Princeton. Both Caldwell and Livingston advance to the region tournament at Murray State University.
1970 — Ballard Memorial’s David Choate fans 10 while giving up just three hits, but five errors and eight walks help the Heath Pirates capitalize for a 6-3 win over the Bombers in the opening round of the Paducah district tournament. Meanwhile, Reidland snags a 3-2 win over St. Mary, setting up a tangle with Lone Oak. ... Hickman County falls just short against Lowes, 12-10, despite Dickie Dean’s 3-for-4 effort (two doubles, triple) and three hits from Robert Armbruster.
