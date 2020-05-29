In local sports this day...
2015 – Paducah Sun sports reporter Mike Stunson reflects on the 2007 Paducah Storm baseball team, which was ranked No. 1 in the country at the 10-year-old division. Team members included Lee Chandler, Miles Butler, Ryan Garner, Dalton Riley, Keegan Breese, Noah Jordan, Davis Sims, Cole Womack, Bryce McClellan, Eamon Hannan and Isaiah Williams. “That team – from day one – had huge success,” says father and coach Jeff Garner. “They were making plays in the field at 4 years old. Most look at tee ball as 'Let's just have fun.' It became obvious at a young age that these guys just wanted to play ball.”
2010 – Lone Oak ties with Assumption for second place to fall just shy of an 11th team tennis title, as Katie Hagan falls in the KHSAA singles semifinals to Assumption's Samantha Maddox (6-0, 6-1), and Lexington Christian's Mason McKinley and Lyndsey Pickett top the Purple Flash's Haley Dallas and Katie Yates 6-4, 6-1. The Lone Oak boys finish tied for fifth. Hagan, as well as Paducah Tilghman's Grace Pittard, are both named to the girls' All-State tennis team.
2000 – Lone Oak's Quentin Yarbrough twirls a magnificent two-hit shutout in the opening round of the First Region baseball tournament at Brooks Stadium, topping Murray and its ace – John David Thieke – 3-0. “I pitch better in the big games,” Yarbrough said. “I think I do better under pressure than most guys.” Meanwhile, Reidland cruises to a 16-3 win over Fulton County, while Marshall County survives an upset bid, 4-1, against St. Mary after catcher Aaron Edwards blasts a two-run triple in the fifth inning. Graves County also outlasts Hickman County, 7-5, with Tripp Gibson pitching out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam to save the game... Caldwell County softball moves to 29-6 after Jennifer Jackson throws a perfect game for a 3-0 win against Hopkinsville in the Second Region softball tournament in Henderson. It's the first perfecto of her career.
1995 – Massac County baseball moves to within a game of the Class A Elite Eight tournament, after securing an 11-6 win over Flora in Harrisburg. The Patriots, at one point, had lost 10 games in a row. “The kids have stayed with it and continued to play well,” notes MCHS coach Chuck Durham. “We've won five in a row, and now we're playing excellently.”
1990 – Paducah Tilghman baseball wins the First Region title in Murray, 12-11 over Calloway County, behind 16 hits combined off of Scott Adams, Travis Turner and Joey Waller. The Blue Tornado move to 21-5, and the Lakers finish 17-8. Germaine Hunter had four hits, Robert Hunter and Cecil Barnette had three hits, while Randy Wyatt and Norman Mason each had two hits. Kent Leggs' two-run single in the fifth proved to be the game-winner. Adams had three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored for the Lakers.
1980 – St. Mary baseball falls in the KHSAA State semifinals, 10-0, to Lexington Tates Creek in Fort Knox. It comes down to errors, five of them. “With a team like that, you can't afford to give them any breaks,” notes Vikings coach Rich Durbin. “It was inexperience. I'm not disappointed. It was our first year up here (in the state baseball final four) you know, and what can you say?”... In the Purchase-South Egyptian Classic, Paducah Tilghman's Larry Beard upstages Carbondale native and University of Indiana signee Greg Bardo by scoring a game-high 26 points on 10-for-20 shooting and 11 rebounds, and winning the halftime dunk contest. Paducah Community College coach Lawrence Smithmier and Southeastern Illinois College coach Virgil Motsinger were responsible in bringing the two groups of the respective states together for the first-ever matchup.
1975 – St. Mary's Russ Cochran wins the KHSAA Boys State Individual Golf Tournament at Fort Knox, after breaking a four-way deadlock with a birdie on the first hole of a sudden death playoff at Anderson Golf Course. The 16-year-old junior topped LaRue County's Steve Cox, Marion County's Bryan Leake and Madisonville's Mike Thomas for the win behind a two-day 146 (+2).
1960 – In the Dixie Amateur League, Wickliffe rolls past Bardwell 6-1 behind two hits each from Gene Poole and Kennith Harrison, as each grab a double and a single. Keith Burgess managed one of Bardwell's three hits with a triple... According to Sun sports editor Jim Elkins, Murray State's Johnny Reagan wasn't within “100 miles” of Wickliffe when George Lane beat Dixie League leader Clinton (KY). But Reagan, notably high on the Ballard southpaw, made films of Lane and other Murray hurlers, and pointed out Lane was making mistakes in his back control with poor follow-through and high pitches. “He could become an outstanding pitcher before he graduates Murray State,” notes Elkins. “If he continues to improve on the mistakes that have been beating him.”
