On this date in local sports:
2019 — McCracken County baseball secures its sixth-consecutive First Region championship, 3-1, over Paducah Tilghman at Brooks Stadium. Logan Verble goes 4-for-4 with two RBIs, while Jacob Ehling (win) and Dylan Schneider (save) combine for two hits and one earned run. Schneider takes the bump with one out and the bases loaded, only to retire both batters to secure the victory. ... Across the road at Sheppard Field, Graves County softball stuns McCracken County 10-0 in the First Region semifinals, as the Lady Eagles pile up nine runs in the final three innings. Kristin Wimsatt surrenders just four hits in a complete-game effort. ... In the nightcap, Marshall County survives a Paducah Tilghman 17-7 onslaught and advances to face Graves County in the championship. The Lady Marshals were down 7-2 after 3½ innings when they deposit 12 runs in the bottom of the fourth frame — including a two-RBI hit from Charley Pursley and a three-RBI triple from Addie Young.
2015 — McCracken County announces a pair of signings, as Nathan Telfair picks University of Pikeville basketball, and Kionna Waldon opts for Wabash Valley College for softball. ... At Brooks Stadium, the Oregon Ducks win the National Club Baseball Association Championship over Arizona State, 7-4, behind a big five-run inning in the bottom of the fourth inning. Oregon starting pitcher Jason Ross got the victory and the tournament’s Most Valuable Player award: 17 IP, 14 strikeouts, no walks.
2010 — In Lexington, Lone Oak’s Katie Hagan rallies back from a first-set 4-6 loss to win 6-1, 6-0 over Paul Dunbar’s Kathryn Hays, advancing into the KHSAA State singles semifinals. Haley Dallas and Katie Yates also advanced after winning a tight, three-set quarterfinal match against Notre Dame’s Laura Iron and Catriona Shaughnessy (6-3, 4-6, 6-2).
2005 — Lone Oak’s Camille Marquess and Amanda Bredniak, taking seven straight games, celebrate a KHSAA State Championship doubles title against top-seeded Emily and Lindsey Mallory of Christian Academy of Louisville, 7-5 and 6-3, in Lexington. Meanwhile, Lone Oak’s Brad Robbins and Elliott Treece bag the Purple Flash’s first state doubles championship — 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 over St. Xavier’s Price Matthews and Andy Edwards. ... Mayfield girls track and field ties Russellville (73 points) for the First Region Class A title at Murray State’s Roy Stewart Stadium in Murray. Tamika Hall, Jerrika Insco, Brittany Ross and Kirsten Byrn combined to top Russellville in the final race of the day, the 4x400m, and forge the tie. Murray finished second with 72 points, while Fulton County had 70 points. “It’s the most exciting region I’ve seen in five years of coaching,” notes Fulton County’s Vito Spadafino... Paducah Tilghman fends off Fort Campbell for both the boys and girls Class 2A track championships at McRight Field in Paducah. Emon Casey won the 800-meter and 1,600-meter, Courtland Mays took the 400-meter and Chase Wilson won the 3,200-meter run. Ehi Akojie won the 100-meter and 300-meter hurdle, Danielle Burbage won the 200-meter dash, and Pam Bell snagged the shotput title.
1985 — In an interview with Paducah Sun’s Steve Millizer, First Region singles champion Mike Adams admits he’s ready for the 1985 KHSAA State Championship Tournament. “Players in Lexington and Louisville have such good competition all the time, and it helps their game,” he says, after being the Murray Regional singles champion in 1984 (but lost in the second round of the 1984 state tournament). “They learn how to play the big points, how to be mentally prepared for the big points. Tennis is probably 90% mental anyway, and all of them get an edge because of the competition they play all the time.” ... Meanwhile, Oaker coach Larry Heflin feels optimistic: “When you go to the state tournament, it depends on the draw you get. The intensity level in the regionals around Lexington and Louisville is just so much higher. They tend to raise each other to higher levels. And they play year-round. They’re peaking right now, and we’re just getting started.” Other First Region stars joining the state fray: Heath’s Kelly Haskins, Mayfield’s Melody Smith, Murray’s Mel Jackson and Liz Oakley, Christian County’s Britt Latham, and Murray’s Shawn Parker and Mike Wilkins.
