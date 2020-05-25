2019 — McCracken County scored 11 runs in the final three innings, as the Mustangs upended Calloway County 11-1 in five innings during the quarterfinals of the First Region baseball tournament at Brooks Stadium in Paducah. Kiael Waldon went 2-for-2 with two RBIs in the late surge, as both teams went scoreless in the first two innings. Tyce Stalls went two scoreless for the Lakers, while Ben Higdon pitched the complete game for the Mustangs... Also in the tournament, Eric Riffe’s grandslam in the top of the fifth inning put Paducah Tilghman up for good in a 12-7 wild win over Graves County, Jackson Midyett and Sam Armbruster combined for six RBIs in a 7-5 comeback win against Mayfield, and Marshall County topped Carlisle County in five innings, courtesy of a four-run first inning propelled by Isaiah Neeble’s two-run single. Griffen Ives had one unearned run in four pitched innings.
2015 — McCracken County’s Jenny Chapman struck out 11 batters with no walks to secure a five-inning perfect game, 12-0, over Carlisle County in the First Region Softball Tournament at Graves County High School... Paducah Tilghman softball set a program-record for wins, earning a 5-0 shutout win over Hickman County, Murray used a three-run sixth inning to escape Graves County, and Marshall County was powered by a grand slam from Abby Fiessinger and a three-run homer from Payton Smothers to get by Ballard Memorial and set the semifinal field... At the First Region Baseball Tournament in Draffenville, Marshall County exploded for six runs in the sixth inning to rally past Hickman County, Cole Womack and Keegan Breese combined for a 4-0 shutout of Graves County, Tremayne Donald and his Ballard Memorial Bombers stunned Paducah Tilghman, 4-3, in eight innings on an advance from Clay Newton, and Calloway County got a complete-game gem from Austin Anderson (two unearned) in a 4-2 win over Carlisle County.
2010 — After twice losing to them in the regular season by a combined score of 27-4, Heath prevailed over Lone Oak 6-5 in the Second District Championship, as Jordan Fowler and Rex Walton each had two-run singles in a five-run second inning off of Purple Flash starter Jessie Turner... Reidland softball sweeps a pair of district foes in Lone Oak (5-3) and Heath (8-5) for a lightning-delayed Second District Championship — courtesy of eight hits against the Purple Flash, and 11 hits against the Pirates... First Region singles champion, Lone Oak’s Katie Hagan, earns the No. 4 overall seed at the KHSAA State Tournament, as do doubles champions Haley Dallas and Katie Yates. First Region runners-up in doubles pair Rachel Lundburg/Dakota Durrett, as well singles star Michelle McKamey, earn a 9-16 seeding... Paducah Tilghman’s Ethan and Alex Rowton, First Region doubles champions, are tabbed No. 5 overall, while Lone Oak’s Lee Dapp/Daniel Hardesty earn No. 8. First Region singles champion, Graves County’s Hunter Mills, and runner up in Lone Oak’s Bobby Kaltenbach, nab 9-16 seeds, as do Lone Oak’s doubles pair of Mat Townsend/Corey Adams.
2005 — Lone Oak’s Andy and Kenny Ford combined pitching efforts to lead the Purple Flash over Reidland, 3-2, in the Second District semifinals. Kenny took a shutout in to the sixth inning, and after a pair of unearned runs, Andy relieved in the seventh to get the save. Andy had beaten Reidland 4-2 two weeks prior. “Chad Edwards is the best pitcher in the region, and he’s tough to beat anytime,” Kenny told Sun reporter Joey Fosko. “Our guys know him, though, and we know how he pitches. We faced him three times this year, and our seniors have been hitting against him for three years.”
1995 — Murray’s Ethan Crum tosses a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts, and leads the Tigers to a 4-2 First Region Championship over St. Mary in Draffenville. Now 25-2, it’s Murray first trip to Kentucky sectionals since 1982. Only one hitter — St. Mary star Chris Haas — made contact with Crum. “He’s got about three or four pitches and he knows how to pitch,” Haas said of Crum, his former Paducah Storm teammate when the 14U squad won the national championship in 1991. “He kept throwing me off-speed stuff and he placed it well.”...Also in Draffenville, Reidland regroups and tops Lone Oak, 5-4, in the bottom of the eighth inning for a First Region title — courtesy of Jennifer Wren beating out an infield RBI single. It’s the first fast-pitch regional title. “It’s the start of a tradition,” Lone Oak David Pope said. “Fastpitch is a whole new game compared to slowpitch. Fastpitch is just like basketball and football as far as I’m concerned now. It’s a serious game, and the girls are taking it that way.”
1985 — Paducah Tilghman track and field comes away with its seventh-straight Class 2A boys track title, buoyed by sprinter Shawn Jackson and a bevy of second-place finishes from underclassmen. Jackson was the only Tornado to win an event — claiming the 200-meter, 400-meter and serving as the main anchor of a 1,600-meter win. Only the 100m gave him trouble, and he edged Mayfield’s Tony Parrott in the 400m in the final straightaway, behind a 48.23... St. Mary’s Donald Overstreet “ignored” his competition, as well, to win the Class A high jump, 800-meter and 110-meter hurdles. Alongside Joe Hall, St. Mary finished ninth overall in Class A, with Fort Campbell winning the team title, and Trigg County finishing third behind high finishes from Al Baker.
