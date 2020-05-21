A look at past Paducah Sun sports pages on this date.
2019 — McCracken County baseball secures its sixth-straight Second District title, behind a 2-1 win over Paducah Tilghman at Edward Jones Field. Dylan Schneider goes 6 2/3 innings and gives up three hits, three walks, no runs and snags eight strikeouts. ... McCracken County softball secures its sixth-straight Second District title behind a 14-5 win over Paducah Tilghman at Baptist Health Field. Home runs from Ariel Fox, Loren Shelton and Ally Hutchins, and a strong relief pitching performance from Abigayle Duren (two hits, no earned runs, five innings pitched) lead the way. The Lady Mustangs trailed 5-1 early. ... Lyon County’s Calista Collins hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning off of Trigg County’s Hannah Colbert to win the Fifth District championship in Smithland. Lady Lyons pitcher Kaelyn Conger threw an eight-inning perfect game, too, with eight strikeouts.
2015 — Josh Scheer, Cole Womack and Ryan Garner each pitch two innings in the Second District championship game, in what was a 6-0 win over Paducah Tilghman. Keegan Breese pitched the seventh inning, and the quartet combined for 10 strikeouts and no walks. ... Top-ranked McCracken County softball ekes out a 4-1 win over Paducah Tilghman for the Second District championship... Murray State sophomore point guard Cameron Payne is named the Ohio Valley Conference Male Athlete of the Year. In his two seasons, MSU went 52-17 overall and 29-3 against the OVC. ... Hickman County pulls the sweep in the First District championships, as Jordyn Naranjo goes 3-for-4 at the plate and strikes out four in a 5-0 win over Carlisle County, and Lady Falcon Sarah Harpole notches 11 strikeouts in a 4-3, eight-inning win over the Lady Comets.
2005 — Lone Oak sophomore Tifanie Treece wins the First Region girls singles title over teammate Emily Beckman — a close friend and the region’s defending singles champion. “Playing your teammate is one of the hardest things to do,” Treece told Sun sports editor Steve Millizer after winning 6-1, 6-1. “You’re with them all day before the match laughing, and as soon as it’s over you have to laugh again. But then you take care of business on the court.” It’s the 10th straight singles title for a Lone Oak player. ... Meanwhile, Lone Oak’s Brad Robbins and Elliot Treece, the three-seed, knock off top-seeded Paducah Tilghman pair Max and Charlie Pittard twice: 6-2, 6-2 and 6-2, 7-6 (8-6), for the title.
1990 — Trigg County’s Jaime Towler wins the First Region girls golf championship, after shooting a 41-42-83 in Murray, just edging Jill Smiley, Kelly Demoss and Abbie Rust. As the No. 2 player for the Wildcats (Trigg doesn’t have a girls team), she’s bound for her fourth trip to the girls state tournament, after placing eighth overall there in 1989. “The rain wasn’t really a problem,” Towler told Sun sports writer Jared Peck. “It was the wind.” Notes Calloway County golf coach Johnny Gingles: “We’ve got two places where we have to ferry the kids across.”
1980 — St. Mary’s Eric Rust tossed his second shutout in a row, as the Vikings advanced to the finals of substate with a 4-0 win over the Daviess County Panthers at Chautauqua Park in Owensboro. He gave up seven singles in the game, but managed to spread them out over five innings. Twice a runner reached third. Both times with two outs. Senior Chris Hicks scored twice, in what was a bittersweet reunion for Panthers’ coach and previous St. Mary skipper Dennis Potts. “They (St. Mary) got the timely hits and got a few runs,” he told Sun sports reporter Ben Stackhouse. “We’ve had a good year, (finishing 26-4).” ... Across the way, Murray fell in its substate tournament clash, 3-0 to Ohio County. “We just didn’t play well enough to win,” noted Murray coach Cary Miller to Sun reporter Ward Willingham. “We got in a hole and just couldn’t get out. We played better than this during the year.”
1970 — Paducah Tilghman baseball secures an upset win over Mayfield, 11-2, in the First Region semifinals at Brooks Stadium in Paducah, while Livingston Central pulls away from Christian County, 8-2, in the other semifinal. For the Blue Tornado, sophomore Bill Sacharnoski came in for relief pitching duty in the sixth inning, then delivered a telling two-RBI blow in a five-run eighth inning. For the Cardinals, a first-inning bunt from Steve Ramage winds up scoring two critical runs against the Colonels, as Sam Kirk and Jerry Day both get home on the play. Kirk had tripled, and Day came around when the ball was fielded and overthrown to catcher Donnie Graham.
1960 — Murray State track and field wins its third straight Ohio Valley Conference championship, courtesy of a walk-off performance from LaVerne Turner. Replacing Murray’s captain and all-time high scorer, Turner won both the high and low hurdles to pace coach Bill Ferguson’s Racers. Marshall Gage had re-injured his leg in the qualifying trials, but Turner — as well as wins from Russ Dawson (880-yard run), Bill Biggins (pole vault) and John Daniels (shot put) — helped the Racers offset the loss. ... Sun-Democrat sports editor Jim Elkins notes that each of the five teams in the baseball regional has one of the top five hitters in the area: Benton’s Kenny Peek (.444), Tilghman’s Larry Bradford (.390), Mayfield’s David Malone (.389), Trigg County’s Kenny Rennison (.382) and Caldwell County’s Spike Patterson (.371).
