On this day, in the pages of The Paducah Sun...
2019 — The Murray boys and girls track teams sweep the Class A regional championships in Murray, with Keagin Brooks (shotput, discus, long jump) and Jorden Duffy (110m hurdles, 300m hurdles, 4x400m relay, 4x100m relay) either winning or placing in multiple categories. Meanwhile, Mayfield’s Barrett Henley sweeps the shotput and discus throw, hurling a meet-record of 52 feet, 2.5 inches in shot, and 138-10 in discus...
2015 — Massac County softball comes away with an impressive round-robin sweep of Marion (IL) and Johnston City (IL), by respective scores of 10-8 and 13-4. Against Marion, the Lady Patriots were down 8-7 with two outs in the sixth inning before a three-run rally. Jessie Lamb went 3-for-4, then went 4-for-4 in game two, alongside strong hitting from MacKenzie Cowgill (3-for-5). Marion fell to 22-5, Johnston City fell to 11-13, and the Lady Patriots moved to 20-6.
2010 — Paducah Tilghman two-sport star Josh Forrest spurns his basketball talents to play football at the University of Kentucky. Forrest’s path to the college gridiron was cauterized in the Blue Tornado’s surprising run to a Class 3A state title in Fall 2009, in which Forrest capped nicely with three interceptions in the 21-0 state championship win against previously-unbeaten Somerset. “He’s a playmaker, and he’s the kind of athlete Kentucky needs to compete in the SEC,” notes Tilghman coach Randy Wyatt to Sun’s Joey Fosko. “We could see that in preseason practice last year, that a guy with his size and hands could be a big-time player.”
2005 — In an interview with Sun sports reporters Joey Fosko and Jason Yates, Paducah Tilghman track and field coach Randy Wyatt talks about his team’s regional and state domination leading up to the 2005 Class 2A regionals. At this point, Tilghman has only lost two meets in Wyatt’s tenure, and secured four-straight Class 2A state titles. “We’re hitting on all cylinders,” Wyatt said. “Somewhat. We have some tweaking to do, but we’re not supposed to be hitting on all cylinders yet.”... In a 13-3 win over Hickman County, Gabriel Shaw, Alex Bryant and Jerrod Moore each had run-scoring doubles, two hits and three RBIs.
2000 — Lyon County’s Derek McQuigg upsets Heath’s Ryan Cornille in the First Region boys’ singles quarterfinals, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), while the Lone Oak girls and Paducah Tilghman boys secure team titles by advancing two entries to the semifinals in both singles and doubles. For the Blue Tornado, it’s the first team regional title since 1987, while it’s No. 13 in a row for the Purple Flash. Lone Oak’s Emily Lichtenburg and Cassie Skaggs escape Tilghman’s Amy Martin and Kara Long (6-4, 6-7, 6-4), while Lone Oak’s Amanda Beckman and Terin Roof top Heath’s Schaberg-Atkinson squad 6-1, 6-1. Tilghman’s Justin Little needed three sets, topping Calloway County’s Craig Jacobs 6-4, 2-6, 6-4... Lone Oak’s Shawn Yarbrough goes 4-for-4 with four RBIs, as the Purple Flash upset state-ranked Marshall County 7-5 in Draffenville.
1995 — In an interview with Sun assistant sports editor Kevin Stewart, Hickman County’s Amy Courtney discusses the new challenges of taking on the 400-meter dash. Winner of eight First Region individual track titles, she dropped the 300m hurdles in favor of this event, which she says gives her “more time to rest between events.” “The 200 is right after the 300 hurdles, and last year (at state) it killed me. But the time I got to the 200, I was so tired I didn’t care. Having more time to rest will make a big difference.”
1990 — “Hitting is a weird thing,” notes former Paducah Tilghman and Southern Illinois baseball star Steve Finley. “It goes in streaks. When you feel good, you hit; when you feel bad, the streak is bad.” Reports Sun sports writer Chris Evans, the Baltimore Orioles star is headed back down for a brief stint in the minor leagues, after seeing his average drop from a club-leading .314 to a paltry .239 behind a 4-for-22 slump.
1985 — Tilghman boys track and field moved one step closer to its seventh-straight Class 2A title, dismantling the field at the sectionals in Owensboro. Along the way, the Blue Tornado qualified nine individuals and a relay team for the state championships in Lexington. Shawn Jackson won three events (two with record times), and also ran the last leg of the champion 1,600-meter relay, while Mike Stone, Michael Jones and Neal Clark also secured event wins. Calloway County’s Marcia Grimes secured four gold medals, helping the Lady Lakers to a 76-72 win over Franklin-Simpson for the girls’ sectional 2A title. Grimes and Jackson swept the 100, 200 and 400 meter sprints... Also in Owensboro, St. Mary’s Donald Overstreet ties a Class A meet-record by running a 15-second 110-meter hurdles, the returns in the afternoon to jump 6-6 for a section record in high jump. He’s bested, however, by Trigg County’s Al Baker, who wins three events (100m, 200m, shotput) to pace the Wildcats for a sectional title.
