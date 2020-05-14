2019 — Graves County’s Brady Ellegood and Isaac Carrico and Mayfield’s Kobe Morris and Tate Puckett set up a crosstown matchup for the First Region boys doubles title, after both pairs advance from the semis at Heflin Courts in Lone Oak. ... Caldwell County’s Katie Franklin tosses a two-hit shutout over McCracken County in Princeton, as the Lady Tigers won 5-0. Madi Choate drilled a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. ... McCracken County baseball survives a 3-2 dogfight with Marshall County, after securing all three runs in the second inning.
2015 — McCracken County Lady Mustangs tennis makes it one step closer to a KHSAA State Tennis team title after dispatching defending team champion Sacred Heart 3-1 in Lexington. Madelyn Kauffman and Sophia Shiben helped clinch with a game-winning 6-1, 6-3 victory in doubles, while Michelle McKamey and Mesa Trim both earned 6-0, 6-0 sweeps. ... Massac County’s senior softball class goes out with a bang on Senior Night, topping Ballard Memorial 11-0 in Metropolis. Jordyn Smith’s two-run homer walked it off in six innings, while Gracyn McBride’s fifth-inning grand slam helped opened the rout.
2010 — From Martin, Tennessee, Paducah Sun sports reporter Dusty Luthy Shull talks with Ohio Valley Conference softball coaches, following Murray State’s inaugural year in the league. “As a first-year program, they came to our place and won the series,” said Tennessee Tech coach Tory Acheson. “And to make the tournament their first year, that says a lot about the kind of work they’ve done. They’re going to be a force to be reckoned with, which is no question.” … Chris Hunt returns after a month of arm trouble to strike out six and walk none in four innings of a St. Mary 4-0 win over Reidland. ... Down 5-1 after three innings, Lone Oak uses a six-run rally over the next three frames to top Madisonville-North Hopkins 7-6 on the road. Lucas Englert’s hit scores Alex Neihoff for the eventual game-winner.
2005 — Sun sports reporter Joey Fosko talks with Reidland’s Matt Tillman, who sports a prosthetic foot. “There was never any doubt he could make the team and play,” notes Reidland coach Brian Bowland. “Because he can swing the bat. He’s never once asked for a break, and he’s caught every game we’ve played this year — doubleheaders and all. He might have sat out two or three innings all season.” Tillman is currently hitting .320 and batting in the leadoff spot... After a split-decision against Jacksonville State in Murray, Murray State baseball falls to 13-10 in conference play and three games back of Austin Peay. “I always come into a doubleheader thinking about two wins, and after getting that first one (8-7), we really wanted to get that second one,” Murray coach Rob McDonald said. “Our bullpen isn’t as deep as we’d like...” The ‘Breds surrendered an 8-2 lead through five innings to fall 14-8 in Game 2.
2000 — Sun sports editor Steve Millizer sits down with Reidland brothers and boxers — Benjie and Brad Baker — before a fight program scheduled for the Executive Inn. “I’d try to spar with him one in awhile, but he wasn’t big enough I could really hit him or anything,” Brad said. “He didn’t really like me,” Benjie added. “I was younger and a punk kid. (‘A cry-baby,’ echoes Brad.) He didn’t want me around, really. It wasn’t until I was 16 years old that we started hanging around each other.”
1990 — Sun sports reporter Chris Evans talks with 1989 Paducah Tilghman graduate Tremayne Donald, who’s currently a minor leaguer in the St. Louis Cardinals organization. He’s just chatted with Tilghman’s Terry Shumpert, who’s just been called up to the show with the Kansas City Royals. “(Shumpert) was supposed to call me back that week while they (Omaha) were in Louisville, but something came up,” Donald laughed. “I guess he didn’t think about calling me after that. I still need to talk to him. I need a new glove, and I’m going to have him send me one.” ... Paducah Tilghman softball shocks Graves County in the First Region softball tournament, 9-7, behind a seven-run seventh inning. The Lady Eagles had only one loss up to that point.
1980 — Paducah Tilghman’s Buddy Bryant blisters a 121-golfer field at the 1980 KHSAA State Tournament in Fort Knox, going for a 4-under 32 in his final nine holes at Anderson Golf Course. Not even considered a contender by the Louisville papers, Bryant was victorious by 10 strokes, with Philip Renaud, Greg Overstreet and Jim Bundy combining for a two-day total 642 — good for fourth in the state. “This is what I’ve been waiting for ever since I hit my last shot in last year’s state finals,” Bryant told Sun sports writer Steve Millizer. “I was hitting the ball well last year before the injury to my shoulder, and I thought I had a chance to win it back then.”
