On this date in the pages of The Paducah Sun...
2015 — McCracken County’s Cole Womack blasts a two-run homer against cousin and Graves County ace Eamon Hannon, serving as the first homer hit at Edward Jones Field. The Mustangs went on to win against the Eagles, 5-1... Paducah Tilghman softball rallies for its third win against the Lady Eagles of Graves County, 5-3 in Mayfield. An RBI triple from Karlee Humphrey and a two-RBI double from Destiny Burgess vaulted the Lady Blue Tornado... Brian Johnston goes 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, as St. Mary tops Murray 9-4 on the road... Defending singles champion Michelle McKamey earns the No. 1 overall seed for the upcoming 2015 KHSAA State Tennis Tournament in Lexington. Taylor Sprouse was tabbed the No. 5 singles seed, while teammates Madelyn Kauffman/Sophia Shiben draw a No. 4 seed in doubles, while Tommy Hagan/Logan McKinney earn the No. 5 seed.
2010 — Lone Oak baseball goes 6-0 in the Second District, courtesy of a 14-1 at Heath. Leadoff hitter Alex Neihoff had three hits and two RBIs, two hits each from Josh Dickson and Sam Goode, and two hits with three RBIs from Michael Edwards. Donning a protective mask, Drew Harrison returned to action for the first time in six games — after suffering multiple fractures in his orbital bone during an April 29 win over Paducah Tilghman... Reidland softball picks up a 4-0 win over Calloway County, as Erica Howard’s two-RBI triple in the second inning served notice. Jasmine Matchen earns the eight-strikeout shutout for the Greyhounds.
2005 — Murray State athletic director Allen Ward reinstates Racer football coach Joe Pannunzio, after unveiling stricter guidelines for student-athletes in each of the school’s athletic programs. Pannunzio had been on paid administrative leave, following an “embarrassing” arrest of a football player and a former teammate on drug and firearm possession charges on campus (April 28, 2005)... Heath baseball rebounds from an All “A” Classic state championship loss to wallop Livingston Central 9-2. Brandon Austin goes 3-for-4, while Daniel Webb slugs a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth inning... St. Mary powers past CCA 9-0 behind a six-run sixth inning. Gabriel Shaw and Eric Roof combine for one-hitter, while Roof homers and snags three hits.
2000 — Opening in 12th place, sprint car superstar Steve Kinser rockets for his fourth race of the season, outpacing the field at Kentucky Lake Motor Speedway at Calvert City in a major stop for the Pennzoil World of Outlaws Tour... Sun assistant sports editor Kevin Stewart reports on the return of Murray State’s star forward Isaac Spencer, who was granted another senior season because of a learning disability that made him ineligible as a freshman. The year prior, he’d averaged 19.9 points and 8.2 rebounds. “Funny how things like that seem to happen at Murray,” noted Morehead State coach Kyle Tracy.
1990 — The 12-year golf professional and Paducah native, Russ Cochran, withdraws from the Byron Nelson Classic and announces he may not play in the Memorial Open or Colonial Open after a late-round swing in the USF&G Classic in New Orleans causes cartilage damage in his left rib-cage. He had just secured a third-place finish and his richest pot to date ($68,000), when pain and a further medical exam revealed the injury. “Walking off the 18th tee (in New Orleans), I told my caddy that something was wrong,” Cochran said. “I told him that I felt like I had pulled a muscle or something.”
1980 — Paducah native and Illinois Central Railroad clerk Mike Shelbourne walks away with a two-stroke victory (72-70=142) in the Earlybird Invitational Golf Tournament at Calvert City Country Club in Marshall County. His birdie on No. 16 preserved the victory over a pair of Jimmy’s — Musgove and Brown — and Carl Krebs, who all canned 144’s... Paducah Tilghman’s Buddy Bryant talks with Sun Sports Editor Tony Wilson, about being prepared for the upcoming KHSAA State Golf Tournament at Anderson Golf Course in Ft. Knox. “I’m more mature; I’m able to display myself better.” He enters the field as one of the state’s top-20 golfers.
1970 — The 29-year-old club professional from Hollywood, Florida, Gibby Gilbert snags the Houston Champions International Invitational at Champions Golf Club Course, after a sudden-death playoff against Bruce Crampton for a $115,000 purse.
1960 — Lyon County’s Bill Miller fans 14 batters in seven innings, to pace his team in a 12-1 lambasting of Fredonia in the opening game of the Caldwell County District Baseball Tournament in Princeton. Jimbo McDaniels and Jimmy Doom each have a double and single, while Fredonia’s Bill Rollin notches two singles... Cuba and Mayfield picked up wins in the Mayfield District Baseball Tournament, as the Cubs topped Hickman County 6-5, and the Cardinals shut out Fulton County 5-0. Larry Gossum had two hits for the Cubs, while Larry Hawkins earned a two-hit masterpiece against the Pilots.
