Mawby

Michigan native and Adaptive Water Ski athlete Katie Mawby navigates the lake without her sight, taking home 1st place in both Slalom and Tricks over the weekend.

 Photo Courtesy of John Lipscomb

Saturday’s slate of events at Twin Oaks Lake in Paducah wrapped up three days of competition at the 26th annual USA Adaptive Water Ski National Championships. Athletes also competed for spots on the national Adaptive Water Ski team, which will represent the United States at the World Disabled Water Ski Championships in Sacramento, California in 2023.

Katie Mawby, a water skier from Grand Haven, Michigan who is visually impaired, competed in several events over the course of three days in Paducah in hopes of once again representing her country at the world championships. Mawby has been named to the national Adaptive Water Ski team every year since its inception in 1989, and is the only member of the original 1989 team that is still competing with the national team.

