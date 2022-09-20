Saturday’s slate of events at Twin Oaks Lake in Paducah wrapped up three days of competition at the 26th annual USA Adaptive Water Ski National Championships. Athletes also competed for spots on the national Adaptive Water Ski team, which will represent the United States at the World Disabled Water Ski Championships in Sacramento, California in 2023.
Katie Mawby, a water skier from Grand Haven, Michigan who is visually impaired, competed in several events over the course of three days in Paducah in hopes of once again representing her country at the world championships. Mawby has been named to the national Adaptive Water Ski team every year since its inception in 1989, and is the only member of the original 1989 team that is still competing with the national team.
“I’m just glad to be one of the last originals,” Mawby said.
Over the years, Mawby has competed in slalom, which scores how many buoys a skier can round without hitting a buoy or falling, tricks, which counts and scores the number of different tricks an athlete performs on the water in 20 seconds, and jump, measuring how far an athlete can land a jump from a ramp.
While she is now retired from jump, Mawby still regularly competes and trains to compete in slalom and tricks.
Decades of competition have not weighed Mawby down. In fact, Mawby set a world record on Saturday, pending review by the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (IWWF), in the Visually Impaired Women’s Tricks category.
Mawby has been water skiing since she was 9 years old at her family cottage during the summer. When she lost her sight at the age of 15, her family encouraged her to keep doing the sports she loved, like water skiing, and not to let an impairment get in the way of it.
“When I lost my sight, I had a lot of encouragement from my family members. I’m one of six children in the family. You know, they said, ‘there’s no reason you can’t water ski. Here’s the rope, here’s the handle, here’s the ski. Now, push me off the dock,’ ” Mawby said.
In her mid-20’s, Mawby began water skiing competitively after attending an adaptive water ski clinic.
Mawby is one of the most accomplished visually impaired athletes in adaptive water ski. She has competed in 12 world championships, and has set over a dozen world records in slalom, tricks and jumps, including one pending in tricks from the national championships hosted in Paducah. In 2019, the IWWF also named Mawby as the Disabled Female Skier of the Quarter Century.
Athletes in adaptive water ski are categorized by physical ability, and then are scored based on how close they come to the world record for athletes in the same physical ability category. Or, like Mawby did this past week — athletes can break world records and set new standards for themselves and others to be compared to.
For athletes who are visually impaired, Mawby said having a strong, trusting relationship with their coaches is paramount to an athlete’s success. Mawby has been training with her coach, Dan van Dyk, of Michigan, since the start of her competitive career.
When she competed in jump, van Dyk served as Mawby’s guide, skiing side-by-side with Mawby and giving cues as to how far away the ramp was. Guides cannot touch the ramp, so van Dyk would tell Mawby when the ramp was about 100 feet away, and position her to make a cut toward the ramp. From there, Mawby let instinct take over.
When competing tricks, Mawby said her coach whistles from the speedboat to signal to her to start her routine.
One of the key devices Mawby said is now used for skiers with visual impairments competing in slalom events is the audio slalom signal generator, which sounds a tone and signals to water skiers when they need to turn, simulating a turn around a buoy.
Over the years, Mawby has seen more and more people competing in adaptive water ski, and has also seen the rise of new devices, such as sit skis for athletes who compete in the sitting category, to make the sport more accessible to more people.
“I’m so encouraged to see the younger skiers here this year. We’ve got some new ones that are real promising,” Mawby said.
Mawby plans to compete and represent the United States in the sport as long as she feels up to it, and as long as she still makes the team every year.
