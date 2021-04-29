Three teams from Benton’s MatPack Allstars will be competing at The One Cheer Finals in Orlando, Florida, on May 1-2. Two of the three teams received a paid bid to the competition.
Teams advancing to The One are Wolf Pups (ages 5-8) with a paid bid, Unleashed (ages 6-12) with a first-place gold bid, and Alpha Wolves (ages 7-16) with a paid bid.
The Wolf Pups are two-time grand champions for the 2020-21 season.
“After months of disappointment and heartbreak when everything was shut down last year and our season came to an end, we just took this year one competition at a time. We had no idea what to expect,” said Mallory Carnes, owner of The Mat. “All our kids wanted to do was take the floor. With each competition, they blew us away more and more.”
The MatPack Allstars are entering their fifth season for 2021-22, and team placements will begin on May 22.
For more information about The Mat and MatPack Allstars cheerleading, visit The Mat on Facebook or thematgym.com.
