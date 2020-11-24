Konkle-1

Massac County’s McKinnley Korte (seated, second from left) recently signed with Union University women’s golf in Jackson, Tennessee, after a stellar career with the Lady Patriots golf program in Metropolis, Illinois. Finishing 12th overall in the 2020 Illinois High School Association Class 1A Sectional at Salem, Illinois with an 83, Korte’s last three months, in general, have been strong. She and the Lady Patriots surged to sectionals on Oct. 7 at Hickory Ridge Golf Course in Carbondale, after all six team members placed in the top 13 individuals. Korte shot an 84, good for second behind teammate Lily Conkle.

Massac’s Korte signs with Union golf

 Photo provided

