Massac Soccer

Above: Members of the Massac County High School soccer team for 2020-21 are (from left, kneeling) Charlie Williams, Alex Mescher, Sawyer Bishop, Reece Farmer, Mason Westbrooks, Daniel Getten, Jak Kowalczik, Luther Hawes; (standing) coach Kyle Reinwald, Hunter Box, Reid Martin, Jake Miller, Blake Cummins, Emilio Bautista, JJ Sweat,

Eli Henry, Kyler McIntosh, Lex Henderson, Noah Elliott, Jamison

Goddard and John

Stephenson.

 BETH SHELTON | For The Sun

METROPOLIS, Ill. — As he heads into his second year as the boys soccer coach at Massac County High School, Kyle Reinwald likes what he sees.

With three-year starting goalkeeper Drew Castleman gone, Reinwald is searching for a replacement and may have found a good one in JJ Sweatt, fresh off the basketball court.

The Patriots return their two top scorers from last year in Noah Elliott and Eli Henry. Henry also led the team in assists last year.

Reinwald is excited about having Reid Martin back again.

“I think Martin could be an All-Conference/All-South-level performer,” he said.

Returnees Lex Henderson and Blake Cummins give the team a strong backline.

Another young man fresh off the hardwood is Kyler McIntosh, who brings an unreal level of athleticism with him.

“We expect him to play a huge role on this team,” Reinwald said.

Things may just be coming together at the right time for Massac County with a good mix of seniors and a bunch of talented youngsters. They also have the added incentive of playing for a conference title for the first time.

In the past several years, the SIRR didn’t have enough teams to play a legitimate “conference” schedule, but this year with six schools fielding teams, the boys have a shot at winning the SIRR Conference crown.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In