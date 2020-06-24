In a Tuesday note from athletic director Patrick Clark, the Massac County Unit 1 School District has approved the hiring of Mallory (Gentry) McVey to be its next golf coach for the Massac County High School Lady Patriots.
A 2008 Massac County graduate who excelled as a triple threat in golf, basketball and softball, McVey was a part of four Southern Illinois River-to-River Ohio Conference championship teams, a regional individual championship in 2007 and three-straight state tournament appearances from 2005-07. Her career highlights include a 2006 win in the IHSA Class A State Championship under coach Gary Pirtle, as well as successful stints at John A. Logan College and Southern Illinois University before graduating as a Saluki in 2013.
McVey takes over for Laurie Glass, who led the Lady Patriots for the past five seasons, including a state championship in 2017 and state runner-up finishes in 2015 and 2018.
“As the MCHS athletic director, I am thrilled to see one of my former players take over a program as a head coach,” Clark noted. “And I am excited to see her continue the successful tradition that is Lady Patriot golf at Massac County High School.”
