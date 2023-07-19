The Massac County Patriots and Lady Patriots cross country coach Cory Hastings introduced his prospective runners to a novel approach to team-building and cohesiveness Tuesday morning, July 18, at Mermet Springs.
The dive facility’s 150-foot depths, turtles and some gargantuan blue catfish roaming the waters may have caused some anxious moments for the 11 high schoolers who showed up, but they soldiered on.
Jak Kowalczik, Jack Stephenson, Seth Etherton, Jaydon Miller, Aiden Parks, Nate Jones, Bell Hillebrand, Anna Ransford, Finley Jeffords, Natalie Kowalczik and Addison Johnson were informed what lay ahead of them by SFC Beau Detrick and Sgt. Adam Lock, a recruiter, of the Illinois National Guard. The two were assisted by other Guard members and the Mermet Springs staff.
Although there seemed to be a little trepidation on the faces of some of the student-athletes, things went off rather smoothly. The youngsters were under constant surveillance by the adult team.
In their first “evolution,” they got to do what they normally do — run.
The athletes were divided into two teams to establish a competitive atmosphere. After a short uphill jaunt to the far side of the quarry, the teams ran into a “problem.” Oddly enough, both teams suffered “lower body injuries” requiring an injured teammate to be carried on a litter back over the hilly, rocky paths to the starting point … and beyond.
The exercise then morphed into a “supply mission” as the teams had to haul 5-gallon water coolers, which weigh about 45 pounds, back to the quarry. That obstacle was approached in a number of ways as some team members just latched onto the coolers and took off. Others double-teamed the coolers, and a couple were hauled on the litters.
Back at the springs, the teams got wet. They were tasked next with pushing a rucksack across the water for a distance of about 40 yards and back to the dock.
Finally, the teams were put to the challenge with a series of tasks, mostly in the water. Each team had to send people out to a buoy and retrieve a key from under the water and deliver it back to the dock. The next person had to unlock a sunken box with the key. The unlocked box yielded a baggie of LEGO pieces that would form a perfect square when pieced together correctly. The first team to put the puzzle together was declared the winner, and after a few clues concerning the construction of the square, a winner was indeed declared.
A quick debriefing was given by Lock on the teams’ performance at the end of the exercise. Although I’m sure not everyone was completely comfortable with the day’s events, they all made it through, and by the end of things, I think they all enjoyed it.
“It was really fun,” Massac County freshman Seth Etherton told WPSD’s Adam Wells. “It was not what I thought I was going to be doing today but I’d say it was pretty good training... [The team] Worked together a lot better than I thought we would.”
Coach Hastings said he hoped the day fostered more of a sense of “team” and also gave each participant a day they would remember forever.
“They didn’t know it, but we found some leaders today that we’ll look at and definitely use throughout the season and look to them for guidance,” Hastings said.
