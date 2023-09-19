Massac Lady Patriots volleyball

The Massac County Lady Patriots emerged victorious in the 25th Annual Superman Slam Volleyball Invitational. The Lady Patriots defeated DuQuoin after trailing in the first set 11-19. However, the team rallied and took sets one and two to be champions.

 Photo courtesy of Zach Miller

On Saturday, the 25th Superman Annual Superman Slam Volleyball Invitational took place, with Massac County claiming the championship title after defeating DuQuoin, 25-23 and 25-13. The Lady Patriots went undefeated in pool play ahead of the championship contest and 5-0 in tournament play.

Along with Massac County, the following teams competed in the event: West Frankfort, Marion, Edwards County, Anna-Jonesboro, Carrier Mills, DuQuoin, and Centralia. Like Massac County, DuQuoin went 3-0 in pool play for the team’s respective pool.

