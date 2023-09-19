On Saturday, the 25th Superman Annual Superman Slam Volleyball Invitational took place, with Massac County claiming the championship title after defeating DuQuoin, 25-23 and 25-13. The Lady Patriots went undefeated in pool play ahead of the championship contest and 5-0 in tournament play.
Along with Massac County, the following teams competed in the event: West Frankfort, Marion, Edwards County, Anna-Jonesboro, Carrier Mills, DuQuoin, and Centralia. Like Massac County, DuQuoin went 3-0 in pool play for the team’s respective pool.
The Lady Patriots used their final timeout in the championship match while trailing against DuQuoin. After regrouping, Massac County fought back and won the first and second sets for the title.
Edwards County defeated Centralia for third and fourth play, while Marion took down Carrier Mills during the match to decide fifth and sixth place in the event. Rounding out the tournament, West Frankfort defeated Anna-Jonesboro for seventh and eighth.
FINAL STANDINGS
MASSAC COUNTY SUPERMAN SLAM 2023 ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM
Libby Conkle (Massac County, MVP), Adalyn Gower (Massac County), Brooklynn Burnett (Massac County), Hannah Edwards (Massac County), Kallie Oestreicher (DuQuoin), Chloe Sims (DuQuoin), Lidia Kelsey (Edwards County), Caesyn Nelson (Edwards County), Jasayiah Wallace (Centralia), Marley Edson (Centralia), JuJu Crisp (Carrier Mills), Jordyn Rhine (Marion), Madison Tate (West Frankfort)
