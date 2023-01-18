Kris Garnett

During the annual Superman Classic, Massac County’s Kris Garnett (4) makes the layup in the 78-31 victory over the Century Centurions on Tuesday night at Massac County High School. Century’s Bryan Stuart (33), Jyhrine Neal (53), and Matt Nale (21) look on as Garnett’s shot goes into the basket.

 BETH SHELTON | For The Sun

METROPOLIS — On Tuesday night, the Massac County Patriots hosted the visiting Century Centurions during the second night of the annual Superman Classic. With junior Isaac Hosman leading scorers, the Patriots defeated the Centurions with a 78-31 finish at Massac County High School.

The Patriots did not waste a single second jumping on the board with sophomore Kris Garnett’s bucket, making it 2-0 within the first minute of the contest. Massac County continued with a 6-0 run, silencing Century as Garnett and senior Brady Cissell commanded the court, pressuring the Centurions during the first quarter, outscoring them 23-9.

