METROPOLIS — On Tuesday night, the Massac County Patriots hosted the visiting Century Centurions during the second night of the annual Superman Classic. With junior Isaac Hosman leading scorers, the Patriots defeated the Centurions with a 78-31 finish at Massac County High School.
The Patriots did not waste a single second jumping on the board with sophomore Kris Garnett’s bucket, making it 2-0 within the first minute of the contest. Massac County continued with a 6-0 run, silencing Century as Garnett and senior Brady Cissell commanded the court, pressuring the Centurions during the first quarter, outscoring them 23-9.
Along with Garnett and Cissell, Hosman and senior Brody Smallman stole the spotlight in the first quarter with dazzling 3-point field goals, allowing the Patriots to take a comfortable lead and run with it going into the second quarter of the Massac County victory.
During the second quarter, Massac County’s offense remained stoic. The Patriots were able to post 15 points in the quarter to push the game out of reach for the Centurions. In addition, junior Hunter Box took a trip to the free throw line, going 2-for-2 at the line before heading into halftime.
The third quarter belonged to Massac County, adding 28 additional points to the Patriots’ strong lead against the Centurions. The Patriots led 51-15 with a running clock as Century called for a timeout with five minutes left in the third.
After the Century timeout, the Centurions added a field goal from Samuel Perez. However, Massac County went on a 10-0 run before Century scored another point in the quarter, making it 63-20, favoring Massac County. By the end of the quarter, the Patriots continued to lead 66-24.
The final quarter continued to shine a light on Massac County’s scrappy roster, which only allowed Century to post seven points. Massac County junior Jackson Lee added the final blow in the contest, making it 78-29. Century’s Jael Soloman added two points for the Centurions from the free-throw line before the final buzzer ended the game.
MASSAC COUNTY 78, CENTURY 31
MASSAC CO 23 15 28 12 — 78
MASSAC COUNTY: I. Hosman 17, K. Garnett 14, B. Smallman 13, B. Cissell 12, I. Higgerson 6, N. Eskridge 5, H. Box 4, J. Lee 4, J. Turner 3. RECORD: 17-2.
