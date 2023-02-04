METROPOLIS — Basketball is more than just a sport. It’s a moment that brings a community together through prayer and love. It’s a moment when hearts are hurting, and a hand needs to be held. So on Friday night, in a sea of Graham Hosman’s favorite color, blue, the Massac County Patriots hosted the visiting Harrisburg Bulldogs with Coach Joe Hosman’s grandson on everyone’s mind.
The Massac County Patriots defeated the Harrisburg Bulldogs with a 54-50 victory with the red, white, and blue gymnasium filled with spectators, loved ones of Hosman, and a packed student section.
Ahead of the contest, Harrisburg’s head coach Andy Fehrenbacher gave Coach Hosman a $1,500 check for Graham Hosman, coming from multiple Harrisburg High School clubs. The two coaches shared a moment before Harrisburg’s team took off their customized t-shirts honoring Graham, handing them over to the Patriots. The two teams shared hugs as the t-shirts were exchanged, leaving the gym with high emotions.
During the first quarter, Massac went on a 5-0 run before Camron Ande fouled, putting the Bulldogs on the board with five minutes left to play. Despite the Patriots, led by Brody Smallman, Kris Garnett, Brady Cissell, and Ian Higgerson, being ahead of Harrisburg, the Bulldogs tied it up at 9-9 heading into the second quarter, with Ande and Nathan Lawrence being Harrisburg’s lone scorers.
Although Massac County outscored Harrisburg by three points in the second quarter, with scoring across the board, the Dogs took a 21-19 lead going into halftime. However, in the second half of the contest, tensions began to arise on the court as the Bulldogs began struggling with foul trouble, which the Patriots took full advantage of with Smallman, Isaac Hosman, Cissell, and Higgerson taking trips to the free throw line.
Like the first quarter, the third ended in a tie as the Patriots and Bulldogs could not push ahead as time began to run out. Heading into the final quarter and tied at 37-37, fouls would be Harrisburg’s ultimate undoing in the contest as Massac County landed at the charity stripe 11 times, only missing two shots.
Smallman led the Patriots with 14 points and six rebounds in the victory, pushing his team to a 54-50 finish.
MASSAC COUNTY 54, HARRISBURG 50
HARRISBURG 9 10 18 17 — 50
MASSAC CO 9 13 15 17 — 54
HARRISBURG: C. Ande 23, N. Lawrence 17, M. Crank 7, C. Fehrenbacher 3. FIELD GOALS: 14 (N. Lawrence 7, C. Ande 5, M. Crank 2). 3-POINTERS: 4 (C. Ande 2, M. Crank, C. Fehrenbacher). FREE THROWS: 9/13.
MASSAC CO: Smallman 14, Hosman 13, Cissell 10, Higgerson 9, Garnett 6, Box 2. FIELD GOALS: 10 (Cissell 4, Hosman 2, Higgerson 2, Smallman, Garnett). 3-POINTERS: 4 (Smallman 2, Hosman, Garnett). FREE THROWS: 22/29. RECORD: 21-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.