Marshals

The Marshall County Marshals scored a combined 294 as a team to win the Marshall County Invitational at the Calvert City Country Club on Tuesday.

 BY JARED JENSEN/The Sun

With the high school golf season officially underway, the Marshall County Marshals hosted the Marshall County Invitational on Tuesday at Calvert City Country Club. Many teams from across the First Region and beyond were in the field of competition, but in the end the host claimed first place both as a team and on the individual level.

The Marshals carded a total 294 as a team to claim first place on the team level and senor Trey Wall won on the individual level with a personal card of 7-under-par 65. Wall enters the high school season after an impressive and busy summer but said his scorecard of 65 was a personal best in high school competition.

