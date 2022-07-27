With the high school golf season officially underway, the Marshall County Marshals hosted the Marshall County Invitational on Tuesday at Calvert City Country Club. Many teams from across the First Region and beyond were in the field of competition, but in the end the host claimed first place both as a team and on the individual level.
The Marshals carded a total 294 as a team to claim first place on the team level and senor Trey Wall won on the individual level with a personal card of 7-under-par 65. Wall enters the high school season after an impressive and busy summer but said his scorecard of 65 was a personal best in high school competition.
Amongst the competition, McCracken County took third place as a team with an overall score of 308 behind Marshall County and Green Wood. Tyler Dew led the Mustangs with a 2-over-par 74, Camryn Beatty carded a 3-over-par 75, Dallas Vinson put up a 79, 7-over-par, Cannon Ford scored an 80, 8-over-par and Alec Rudy shot 16-over-par 88.
The St. Mary Vikings put up a team score of 337. Aiden Hahn led the way with a 2-over-par 74, Palmer Sims carded an 11-over-par 83, Luke Wilson shot an 85, Tyler Meuller shot a 95 and Jack Stewart shot a 108.
Paducah Tilghman had three golfers play at the individual level including Jack Butts, Whitson McNeill and Gray Edwards. Butt finished fourth overall with a scorecard of even par 72. McNeill carded 12-over-par 84 and Edwards carded 100.
The remainder of the First Region scores are as follows:
Calloway County: Micah Koenecke, 12-over-par 84; Aidan Poston, 11-over-par 83.
Christian Fellowship: Hayden Engler, 8-over-par 80; Brady Fletcher, 102.
Graves County Mo, 10-over-par 82; Brooks Lamb, 21-over-par 93; Jackson Riley, 102.
Murray Individuals: Scott Winchester, 104; Reed Jarvis, 107.
Murray Team 364: Grant Whitaker, 12-over-par 84; Ian Dahncke, 13-over-par 85; Tucker Blane, 21-over-par 93; Connor McCuiston 102, Lincoln English 107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.