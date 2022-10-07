After their female counterparts won their district title, the Marshall County boys soccer team finished the schools successful night by winning their own district title. They took on the Calloway County Lakers on Thursday night in the Second District title match in physical game resulting in a 1-0 Marshall win.
With records of 13-4 for Marshall County and 12-5-2 for Calloway County, both teams had proven that they could win games. The Marshals however had gotten the better hand over the Lakers in the previous two meetings this season with 1-0 and 4-3 decisions.
It was a physical game right out the gate, with a high tempo pace with plenty of shots on goal to go around. None of those shots were able to give either team a lead though as most flew just outside the goal posts in any direction, or stopped by the respective goalkeepers.
Those off shots resulted in a scoreless first half, making the crowd and players anxious to see a goal scored.
The second half was much of the same, a lot of shots fired, but nothing to show for it. With the lack of scoring success came higher physicality as several yellow cards were handed out as desperation to take the lead grew.
That lead was eventually taken with 19 minutes left in the game courtesy of a tapped in header by Marshall County senior Landon Kinder. He had his work cut out for him to score the goal as the original play started with a corner kick that was tapped around before being sent back outside the box. A second chance was given to the Marshall County offense which resulted in Kinders header.
Calloway County turned on their offensive jets from there in an effort to tie the game. They were able to get a few key shots on goal, but narrowly missed each time as time wound down. This gave Marshall County the district title, their fifth straight.
The Lakers will move on to the First Region tournament where they will face off against the First District champs, McCracken County while Marshall County takes on the First District runners-up, Paducah Tilghman.
All District Team
Marshall County: Jericho Evans, Logan Davis, Landon Kinder, Logan Parker and Zander Maxlow.
Calloway County: Ethan Carson, Jude Bazzell, Kolt Bazzell, Bo Stom.
Murray: Leo Dambrosio, Gavin Harris, Dylan McCallon.
Graves County: Ty Cochrum, Ryan Hayden.
Mayfield: Jonathan Marquez, Alfredo Velazquez
