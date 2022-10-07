After their female counterparts won their district title, the Marshall County boys soccer team finished the schools successful night by winning their own district title. They took on the Calloway County Lakers on Thursday night in the Second District title match in physical game resulting in a 1-0 Marshall win.

With records of 13-4 for Marshall County and 12-5-2 for Calloway County, both teams had proven that they could win games. The Marshals however had gotten the better hand over the Lakers in the previous two meetings this season with 1-0 and 4-3 decisions.

