Marshall County’s baseball game at St. Mary on Thursday turned into a walk-a-thon.
Struggling to find the strike zone all night, the Vikings’ pitchers issued 19 walks and threw nine wild pitches in the Marshals’ 15-3 victory in six innings.
“We have to compete better than that. I would rather the other team hit it over the scoreboard than to see all those walks,” St. Mary head coach Chris Haas said after the game. “We’ve done better than that all year, and at this time of the year when you should be stepping up your game, we certainly did not do that tonight.”
Senior Parker MacCauley got the start on the mound for the Vikings (12-7) and struggled through his 71-pitch, two-inning appearance. He allowed five runs on two hits and eight walks while striking out one. Senior Jack Bell pitched three innings in relief, allowing five runs on four hits and six walks over 79 pitches. Afterwards, Haas couldn’t pinpoint the reason for the seniors’ struggles on the mound.
“I don’t know,” he said. “But I do know that you look to your seniors to lead your group, and we failed in that category tonight.”
Freshman Landon Durbin pitched the final inning, and the walks continued. He allowed five runs on two hits and five walks while striking out one in his 46-pitch outing.
The Marshals (10-8) tallied eight hits but did most of their scoring courtesy of St. Mary’s walks and wild pitches. They scored two in the first inning and added three more runs in each of the second and third frames. After a scoreless fourth, they plated two in the fifth and five in the sixth.
The top offensive performers for the Marshals included sophomore Chase Hayden (2 singles, 3 walks, 4 RBIs), senior Evan Oakley (single, 4 walks), junior Ty Davenport (4 walks, 2 RBIs), senior Brady Ives (single, 3 walks), freshman Reese Oakley (single, 2 walks) and junior Conner Mannon (2 singles).
Marshall County led 5-0 going into the bottom of the second inning, but the Vikings were able to cut the deficit to three courtesy of a two-out, two-run home run over the left-field fence from eighth-grader Brett Haas.
That hit brought some energy to what was an otherwise lifeless group of Vikings to that point. Unfortunately for them, that proved to be the lone highlight of the night.
“If there was any chance to have us resuscitated, that was it,” Chris Haas said. “But we continued the letdown, which disappoints me because we’re here at the end of the season when you should be putting your best foot forward and bringing your ‘A’ game. We have to re-huddle and figure out what’s going on.”
The Vikings finished with just five hits against Marshall pitchers Evan Oakley and freshman Jace Driver. Oakley got the start and pitched five innings, giving up three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out 10. Driver pitched one inning in relief and allowed one hit and two walks but no runs.
On what was a frustrating night for the Vikings, they led off the sixth inning with a single from pinch-hitting sophomore Landre Smiles and walks to senior Drew Haas and Brett Haas. But Driver induced a pair of flyouts and a fielder’s choice out at home plate to keep the Vikings scoreless in the frame.
Outside of the home run, St. Mary’s only other score came in the fifth inning on an RBI single from senior Bryce Haas that made the score 10-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.