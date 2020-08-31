On Saturday in the Hopkins County Central 2020 Golf Invitational at the Madisonville Country Club, the St. Mary Vikings finished second overall with a 300 — just three strokes behind Marshall County — behind the efforts of Rocco Zakutney (69), Peyton Purvis (76), Luke Wilson (77) and Cade Fleming (78).
Zakutney, who finished second overall an individual scoring, was tied with Marshall County’s Jay Nimmo going into the 18th hole. Nimmo, however, sank a birdie putt to finish with a 68 — leading the Marshals in scoring ahead of Trey Wall (73), Preston Futrell (78) and David Jack Morris (78).
The Trigg County Wildcats (316) finished fifth overall as a team, thanks to Hunter Reynolds — who tied for fifth overall with a 71. Ty Butts (79), Trey Carr (82) and Haydon Reynolds (84) rounded out team scores.
Glisson goes low againOn Saturday at the Lady Hawks Invitational in LaRue County (Hodgenville), McCracken County’s Madison Glisson fired a 74 — good enough to tie for third place alongside Glasgow’s Nina McMurtrey and Madisonville-North Hopkins’ Kaitlyn Zieba.
Whitefield’s Jenna Estravillo (71) and Glasgow’s Abbie Lee (73) finished first and second, respectively.
