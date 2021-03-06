DRAFFENVILLE — Second-half adjustments led the Marshall County Marshals to a 71-49 win over the St. Mary Vikings on Friday night.
“I thought in the third quarter we were really sharp,” Marshall County head coach Terry Birdsong said. “We made some adjustments at halftime. We were letting their post guys catch it too low, and we were letting them do whatever they wanted to do.”
The first quarter was a quarter of runs for both teams. Marshall County got an early 3-0 lead and then St. Mary went on a 9-0 streak to take a 9-3 lead.
The Marshals responded with a 9-0 run if their own to take a 12-9 lead.
At the buzzer of the first quarter, Parker MacCauley made a layup for the Vikings to cut the Marshall County lead to 12-11.
The lead switched hands multiple times in the second quarter. St. Mary had two moments in the second frame where it held the ball for over a minute on the offensive side of the ball. The Marshal defense was up to the task for most of those long offensive trips, but both times the Vikings were able to get buckets.
Zion Harmon started to find an offensive rhythm in the second after being quiet in the first. Harmon had 14 of his game-high 32 points in the second quarter.
At the half, Marshall County held a 32-28 lead.
The game-changing moment came in the first moments of the third quarter.
St. Mary (10-12) went to the line twice in the first two minutes of the quarter and went 0-for-4 from the line. The Marshals went on a run after the missed free throws to push the lead to double digits as the fourth quarter started at 52-35.
“I thought we competed really well in the first half,” St. Mary coach Chase Denson said. “We struggled out of the gate in the third but, we knew that we were going to take a punch to start that third quarter, we weren’t ready to punch back, kind of folded up.”
Marshall (9-8) extended its lead in the fourth quarter for its fifth straight victory.
MacCauley led St. Mary with 14 points.
St. Mary11 17 7 14 — 49
Marshall County12 20 20 19 — 71
St. Mary Leading Scorers: P. MacCauley- 14, M.Lurtz- 10, B.Haas- 9, C. Fleming- 7, J.Bell- 5.
Marshall County Leading Scorers: Z. Harmon- 32, C. Mills- 9, Q.Smith- 8, C.Schroader- 7, B. Miller- 4.
