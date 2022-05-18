After the Marshals received a bye in the first round of the Fourth District tournament, the team was set up to play the Calloway County Lakers following their first round win over the Murray High Tigers. The Marshals put up the first runs on the board at the bottom of the third, after Ethan Landis hit an inside-the-park home run that sent Maddox Cope and Connor Mannon home. In the fourth, Cope scored again on a single by Alex Staples, followed by a single by Landis that sent Mannon home. The Marshals kept the Lakers to zero, and in the fifth scored another four runs, making the score 9-0. At the top of the sixth the Lakers put their first points on board when a ground ball to right field by Cole Lockhart sent Gage Bazzell home.
For Marshall County, Landis went 2-for-4 with four RBI and a home run. Cope went 1-for-3 with three RBI and a double.
R. Oakley went 2-for-3 with one RBI.
The Marshals totaled eight hits and zero errors.
Evan Oakley picked up the win after pitching five innings with four hits, zero runs, and seven strikeouts. Reese Oakley pitched two innings with one hit, run, and strikeout.
For Calloway County, Lockhart went 2-for-3 with one RBI. The Lakers totaled five hits and three errors.
Bazzell picked up the loss, pitching 3.2 innings with four hits, five runs, and four strikeouts. Nick Caldwell pitched 2.1 innings with four hits, four runs, and two strikeouts.
Marshall County 9, Calloway County 1
Marshall County 003240X 9-8-0
Calloway County 0000010 1-5-3
2B: MC — M Cope
HR: MC — E Landis
TB: MC — E Landis 5, R Oakley 2, M Cope 2, J Driver 1, E Oakley 1, A Staples 1; CC — C Lockhart 2, B Pingel 2, G Bazzell 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.