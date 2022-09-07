The Lady Marshals hosted the Lady Tigers, finishing the night with a 4-2 win and maintaining their number one district seed. The Lady Marshals have already been victorious over Murray this season, beating them 2-1 on their home turf, so the Lady Tigers were hungry for a rematch.
The Lady Tigers came out aggressively, offering offensive pressure and challenging Marshall’s defense. Though the Lady Marshals were initially overwhelmed, they quickly regained their composure and began making strides offensively.
Kelsey Crass put Marshall County on the board first, after putting on the burners, weaving through Murray’s defense, and scoring a goal at the 34-minute mark, assisted by Teague. The Lady Marshals made a quick switch with Murray, who were initially keeping possession of the ball, and dominated the field.
Crass scored another goal soon after, taking advantage of Murray’s out-of-place keeper and making a smart play, with an assist by Macy Scott. Their lead continued to climb with back-to-back goals by Mia Teague at the end of the first half, and the Lady Marshals were up 4-0 at halftime.
Marshall maintained their momentum going into the second half, but the Lady Tigers wanted a goal badly and were becoming even more physical than they were at the start. Murray’s offense was making Marshall’s defense work, and were holding possession for a substantial amount of the second half. This eventually resulted in two goals made by the Lady Tigers, but Marshall still took the 4-2 win.
Following a 2-0 loss against the Tigers earlier this season, the Marshals were more than ready for their hometown rematch, ending the game with a 4-0 win and successfully shutting out the Tigers.
At the start of the first half, Logan Parker quickly sent a header flying into the goal, assisted by a Jericho Evans corner kick. Both teams came out hard and fast looking to score, and it was a battle of possessions with a lot of play straddling the half line.
As the first half was winding down, Braden Burnham scored a goal with an assist by Ethan Tabor, and another goal was scored by Marshall immediately after, making a three-point lead. But trouble brewed on the horizon as Preston Lamb was given a red card after a Murray player stepped in his path when in pursuit of the ball, and his momentum and speed continued through the obstruction which resulted in a Murray-Marshall collision.
There were five yellow cards and a red card bestowed to both teams throughout the first half, as it was a very physical game. The Marshals were sans one man, but continued to play with the same intensity throughout the first half, leading 3-0 at halftime.
The Marshals did not let being one man down discourage them, but instead used it to motivate them. They held their own against the Tigers, playing safe and being conservative, while also seeking opportunity to drive the ball down the field.
The back line kept an open line of communication, and kept Murray from scoring. Logan Parker closed out the game with a goal that made it a 4-0 scoreboard. With this win, the Marshals will rise to the number-one seeded team in the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.