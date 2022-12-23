Wade Moore

Senior Wade Moore makes a heavily-contested jump shot during the Marshals final game of the Lake Chem Marshall County Holiday Classic, of which they swept, against the Camden Central Lions of Camden Tennessee. Moore led the Marshals in scoring with 19 points.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

MARSHALL COUNTY 56, CAMDEN CENTRAL 45

The Marshals took down the Camden Central Lions of Camden, Tennessee in their final game of the Lake Chem Marshall County Holiday Classic, wrapping up an undefeated three-game streak in the tournament.

