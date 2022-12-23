MARSHALL COUNTY 56, CAMDEN CENTRAL 45
The Marshals took down the Camden Central Lions of Camden, Tennessee in their final game of the Lake Chem Marshall County Holiday Classic, wrapping up an undefeated three-game streak in the tournament.
Two well-matched teams, the Marshals and Lions were in for a fight to the final buzzer. Camden Central kept a narrow lead throughout the first quarter with the Marshals following close behind—for every basket made by the Lions, the Marshals followed it with one of their own. The Marshals took their own lead in the second quarter 21-18, but the Lions gained their own momentum, tying up the game 21-21 and finishing the half with a meager two-point lead going into halftime.
The Marshals continued to trail the Lions, just barely, as the nagging two-point deficit they continued to find themselves in seemed hard to overcome. Tying up the game, the Marshals turned the tide with a fast break layup by senior Hunter Wallace, and the Lions never took the lead again. Going into the fourth quarter, Camden Central was pulling out all the stops to earn a win, but the Marshals were not entertaining that idea.
Blocking shots and making their free throws, Marshall drove up their score to an overwhelming 56-45 to finish the game with a win. Though the Lions held the lead throughout most of the game, the Marshals finishing rally ensured their victory.
Senior Wade Moore led the Marshals with 19 points, closely followed by Sophomore Alex Staples with 14 points.
Marshall County: 15-23-35-36
Camden Central: 16-25-33-45
MARSHALL COUNTY:
Moore 19, Staples 14, Wallace 8, Logan Davis 4, Trey Wall 3, Logan Parker 3, Chase Binkley 2, Kyzer Phillips 2, Tommy Robertson. Field goals: 19/41. Three-pointers: 4/12 (Moore 2, Staples, Wall). Free throws: 14/21. Rebounds: 26. Fouls: 11. Record: 9-2.
CAMDEN CENTRAL:
Kaden Story 13, Wizdom Laws 9, Briley Siler 7, Dayton Porter 7, Ayden Melton 4, Beau Smith 3, Tucker Jackson 2. Field goals: 17. Three-pointers: 5 (Story 2, Siler, Laws, Smith). Free throws: 6/8. Fouls: 16. Record: 6-4.
