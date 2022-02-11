The Lady Eagles hosted the Lady Marshals at home; the district rivals fought for a win and both teams exhibited an immense amount of heart. The Lady Marshals came out of the gates firing quickly, while the Lady Eagles were still finding their groove.
Marshall was having a great night of shooting, most notably in the first quarter where they amassed 26 points and took an 18-point lead. The girls of Christian Fellowship proved tough in the second quarter, fighting to keep the Lady Marshals at bay on offense.
Both teams were hustling for every loose ball and were proving to be two very scrappy teams.
The suffocating defense of Marshall County made it difficult for the Lady Eagles to put points on the board, despite their intensive efforts, not many shots were allowed to go up.
After halftime, it was evident both teams were willing to do anything to claim a win, but Marshall was ahead with a sizable lead and the Lady Eagles were unable to overcome this obstacle.
The top scorers for each team were Skylar Waller with 22 points for Marshall, and Grace Howard and Lily Burnett with eight each for Christian Fellowship. It was a tough night for the Lady Eagles, but a triumphant win by the Lady Marshals.
Marshall 26 8 21 5 — 60
Christ. Fellowship 8 2 7 3 — 20
MARSHALL COUNTY
Waller 22, Driver 13, Langhi 11, Northcott 6, Weitlauf 4, Schroader 2, Morton 2. Field goals: 23. 3-pointers: 8 (Waller 3, Driver 3, Northcott 2). Free throws: 6/9. Fouls: 12
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
G. Howard 8, Burnett 8, R. Howard 2, Warren 2. Field goals: 6. 3-pointers: 2 (G.Howard 2). Free throws: 4/7. Fouls: 11
The Marshals and Eagles faced off in a cross-road battle for a win.
The Eagles came out fighting, making seamless passes and exhibiting great inter-team communication, whereas it was evident that Marshall was struggling to communicate on the court.
The two teams were fighting for the lead during the first quarter, and ended up tied 13-13. It was a dramatic turnaround for the Marshals in the second quarter when they started making their shots and adopting an aggressive attitude.
The Eagles were having a hard time keeping up with the Marshals newfound tenacity, but still maintained their intensity.
The Marshals took a lengthy 15-point lead at halftime, aided by a 3-point buzzer-beater by Colby Schroader.
Despite the lead of the Marshals the Eagles continued to fight back.
Christian Fellowship was making some great shots, but the defensive front the Marshals created was prohibiting them from taking many shots.
The top-scorer for the Marshals was Quin Smith with 17-points and the top-scorer for the Eagles was Luke Grigg with 14-points.
The Marshals continued their run into the second half by making smart plays and sinking their shots, which ultimately led to a victory.
It was evident that both teams wanted a win and that showed itself on the court.
Marshall County 13 23 18 18 — 72
Christian Fellowship 13 8 15 12 — 48
MARSHALL COUNTY
Smith 17, Mills 10, Sedlock 10, Wall 9, Wallace 9, Moore 6, Davis 4, Schroader 3, Smothers 2, Parker 2. Field goals: 31. 3-pointers: 7 (Mills 2, Sedlock 2, Schroader 1, Wall 1, Wallace 1). Free throws: 3/ 4. Fouls: 16
CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP
L. Grigg 14, Hovekamp 10, E. Grigg 9, Cary 8, Dunning 7. Field goals: 16. 3-pointers: 2 (Dunning 1, Cary 1). Free throws: 14/24. Fouls: 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.