Despite seeing its four-run lead whittled down by the end, the Marshals still held off the Calloway County Lakers for a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night.
The Marshals got off to a strong start, racking up two runs in the third inning with hits by Gavin Clark and Chase Hayden. The Marshals continued to build their lead against a scoreless Calloway County, recording an additional two runs with hits by Chase Shelton, and again by Clark. They led 4-0 entering the fifth inning.
The Lakers found their groove in the fifth inning with a double by Cadwell Turner that sent two runners home and shortened the Marshals lead to two runs. The late game surge turned out to be too late for the Lakers, finishing off their failed comeback with one last run in the final frame by Kameron Starks and ending the game with a tight 4-3 score.
Carter McKinney took the win for the Marshals, pitching all seven innings with three runs on eight hits and eight strikeouts.
Ethan Landis, Maddox Cope and Wilson Shadowen went 1-3; Shelton went 2-4 with one RBI; Clark went 1-1 with two RBI; and Hayden went 1-4 with one RBI
Bryson Dennis lost for the Lakers after pitching 5.1 innings with four runs on seven hits and one strikeout. Braden Pingel pitched in relief for 0.2 innings.
Pingel went 1-2; Turner went 1-4 with two RBI and a double; Connor Lockhart, Dennis and Starks went 1-4; Noah Stallons, Iziah Cruz and Cole Lockhart went 1-3; and Nick Cantrell went 1-2.
CCHS 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 — 3-8-3
MCHS 0 0 2 2 0 0 X — 4-7-2
TB: MC — C. Shelton 2, C. Hayden 1, W. Shadowen 1, G. Clark 1, M. Cope 1, E. Landis 1; CC — C. Turner 2, C. Lockhart 1, I. Cruz 1, C. Lockhart 1, B. Pingel 1, N. Stallons 1, N. Cantrell 1, B. Dennis 1
