Carter McKinney

Senior Carter McKinney winds up to release the pitch in the Marshals 4-3 victory over the Calloway County Lakers on Tuesday night. McKinney pitched all seven innings for the Marshals, recording three runs on eight hits with eight strikeouts.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

Despite seeing its four-run lead whittled down by the end, the Marshals still held off the Calloway County Lakers for a 4-3 victory on Tuesday night.

The Marshals got off to a strong start, racking up two runs in the third inning with hits by Gavin Clark and Chase Hayden. The Marshals continued to build their lead against a scoreless Calloway County, recording an additional two runs with hits by Chase Shelton, and again by Clark. They led 4-0 entering the fifth inning.

