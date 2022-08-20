The Marshals started out their season opener on Friday night strong with a crushing 54-0 shutout against the Ballard Memorial Bombers.
Marshal came onto the field with two back-to-back touchdowns by Aidan Dunigan, followed by Logan Parker making both extra points, putting the Marshals at a 14-0 advantage.
The Bombers rarely ventured above the 20-yard line in the first quarter, due to the continued stops by the Marshall defense.
At the end of the first, Jacob Wilson made back-to-back touchdowns with completed passes by Conner Nix. The score was 27-0, Marshall at the end of the first quarter.
The Marshals piled in seven first-half touchdowns and continued their four-game streak of scoring on every possession against Ballard Memorial in the first half.
At the start of the second quarter, Landon Utley made a six-yard touchdown with an extra point by Parker.
Jackson Mahmet made a touchdown at 10 yards out with an extra point by Parker, and Kameron Bowerman made a touchdown, at the end of the half, to make the score 47-0.
Due to Marshall’s lead, the second half would have six-minute quarters and a running clock. Toren Redmond started the third quarter with an interception and possession went to Marshall, but the shortened quarter denied them from getting down the field until the end of the fourth. With five seconds left in the fourth.
Freshman Ethan Webber scored a touchdown, well-deserved and the first of his career. Marshall finished the game with a 54-point lead and the first win of their season.
The Marshals logged 311 total offensive yards and 240 rushing yards. Utley recorded three carries, 23 yards, and one touchdown; Dunigan had three carries, 29 yards, and two touchdowns; Bowerman reported six carries, 57 yards, and one touchdown; Mahmet recorded five carries, 20 yards, and one touchdown; Webber reported 11 carries, 48 yards, and one touchdown; Gibbs recorded one rush and 12 yards; Nimmo had one rush and 8 yards; Holland reported one carry for 33 yards.
In receiving, Wilson reported two catches, 17 yards, and two touchdowns; Luke Owen recorded two catches and 39 yards; and Webber recorded one catch for 15 yards.
The Ballard Bombers recorded five carries and six yards, including two sacs. Passing wass 11/20 with 87 yards and one interception. The Bombers reported 81 yards total.
