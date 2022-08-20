Kameron Bowerman

Senior Kameron Bowerman breaks through Ballard Memorial’s defensive line during their 54-0 blowout against the Bombers during their season-opener.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Paducah Sun

The Marshals started out their season opener on Friday night strong with a crushing 54-0 shutout against the Ballard Memorial Bombers.

Marshal came onto the field with two back-to-back touchdowns by Aidan Dunigan, followed by Logan Parker making both extra points, putting the Marshals at a 14-0 advantage.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In