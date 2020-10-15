Name: Logan Reese
School: Marshall County
Class: Junior
Position: WR/DB
Notes: In last week’s 35-25 win over Trigg County at Perdue Field in Cadiz, Reese snagged four passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns from quarterback Quinn Smith, and added a 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. Reese leads the Marshals in receiving in 2020, and is now up to 10 catches for 239 yards and three scores.
Other considered for this week’s award included Mayfield’s Kylan Galbreath, Murray’s Brendan Dahncke, and Graves County’s Clint McKee, John Ben Brown and Mason Grant.
