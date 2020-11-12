Quinn Smith
School: Marshall County
Year: Junior
Position: QB/DB
Notables: In last week's hardfought 51-21 loss to Henderson County in Class 6A, District 1 action, Smith turned in a strong performance for the Marshals.
His very first pass of the game went for a 67-yard touchdown to fellow junior and wideout Logan Reese (who'd finish with seven catches and 111 yards), and he'd end the game going 15-for-24 with 230 yards passing and three scores (with just one interception).
On the year, Smith is 58-for-114 passing (50.8%) for 984 yards, eight touchdowns and six interceptions. He's also rushed for 122 yards and two more scores on 51 carries, as he continues to show the ability to remove himself from the pocket at a moment's notice.
The Marshals finished the 2020 regular season, their first under coach Steven Etheridge, at 3-6.
Also considered this week: Trigg County's Kendric Adams and Fulton County's Tyler Love.
