MURRAY — Tuesday’s game between Marshall County and Murray came down to the fourth quarter, and those final eight minutes were dominated by the visiting Marshals.
“They (Murray) hit a 3-pointer to cut it to one, and then Colby Schroader buried a big one for us that kind of gave us some breathing room. I’m super proud of our kids,” Marshall County head coach Terry Birdsong said. “We played to our ability tonight.”
Murray junior Charqwan McCallister opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer that cut the Tigers’ deficit to one, but Schroader, a junior, had the answer at the other end to put the Marshals back up by four, 52-48. And they led the rest of the way en route to a 73-57 victory.
Marshall County (3-5) jumped out to a 16-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Murray used a 7-0 run in the second period to eventually tie the score at 21. The Marshals answered with a 3-pointer from sophomore Cole Mills with 4:33 left in the quarter and led for the remainder of the game.
The Tigers (6-3) stayed within single digits for much of the game, but were unable to put together enough defensive stops paired with points on the offensive end to overtake the Marshals.
Murray trailed 35-28 at halftime but closed the third period with four points from sophomore Grant Whitaker to go into the fourth down by just four, 49-45.
McCalister’s triple brought the Tigers even closer, but they were unable to overtake the Marshals.
“It says a lot about our kids,” Birdsong said of the victory. “We celebrated the win, but we still have a lot of games to play, and we have a lot of tough teams ahead. But we have a little momentum now.”
Senior Brady Miller (18), junior Quinn Smith (16), Mills (14) and senior Kaden Driver (9) led Marshall County in scoring.
Whitaker (20 points) paced the Tigers along with junior Trey Boggess (15) and McCallister (14).
Marshall 16 19 14 24 — 73
Murray 12 16 17 12 — 57
Marshall: Miller 18, Q. Smith 16, Mills 14, Driver 9, Schroader 7, Sedlock 7, R. Smith 2.
Murray: Whitaker 20, Boggess 15, McCallister 14, Miles 4, Carman 2, Wilson 2.
Lady Marshals dominate MurrayWhether it was from in the paint or beyond the arc, the Marshall County girls had their way with Murray on Tuesday. The Lady Marshals drained 10 3-pointers, four of which came from senior Presley Jezik, and got a combined 31 points from post players Sophie Galloway and Halle Langhi in a 71-21 victory.
“We’re shooting relaxed and with confidence,” Marshall head coach Aaron Beth said. “When you have Sophie and Halle inside, that opens the outside up. And when we make outside shots, that opens the inside up. We have a lot of different weapons, and once we understand and learn our roles, we have a lot of different ways to score.”
As their point total suggests, the Lady Marshals (9-1) had no problems scoring on Tuesday even without their leading scorer in senior Cayson Conner, who sat out the game with an ankle injury.
“She could’ve played tonight, but I want to have her at 100%,” Beth said.
Beth came away proud of how senior Layne Pea stepped into Conner’s point-guard role.
“Layne had either 10 or 11 assists playing the point guard spot and scored some points as well,” he said.
Pea and the rest of the Lady Marshals also shined defensively, limiting Murray’s leading scorers, seniors Makenzie Turley and Angela Gierhart, to just 11 combined points.
“We really took that as a challenge to stop their two leading scorers, and it took everybody to do it,” he said. “I’m super proud of the effort.”
Galloway arguably shined brightest in the game, finishing with 22 points, including a dominant third quarter in which she put up 12 points.
“She brings energy and can score inside, and she makes things happen defensively,” Beth said of Galloway. “Every aspect of her game tonight was on.”
At 6-foot-1, Galloway used her size to her advantage for several easy buckets in the paint.
“Playing with kids that are not as tall as me, it gives me a little bit of an advantage,” she said. “It’s really exciting to be able to get up in the air and get a bunch of rebounds. And getting up in the air to shoot off the backboard makes a big difference.”
Junior Jada Driver (13 points) and Jezik (12) joined Galloway in double-figure scoring for Marshall County, while Langhi chipped in nine to go with five from Pea.
Gierhart (9 points) and sophomore Alyssa Daughrity (7) led Murray (5-3) in scoring.
Marshall Co 13 21 20 17 — 71
Murray 4 9 7 1 — 21
Marshall: Galloway 22, Driver 13, Jezik 12, Langhi 9, Pea 5, Teague 4, Darnall 3, Northcott 3.
Murray: Gierhart 9, Daughrity 7, Campbell 3, Turley 2.
