The Marshals hosted the Christian County Colonels of Hopkinsville for their tough Thursday night game at Preston Cope Field. Losing the lead early, the scoreless Marshals watched the game slip away in the first inning and would not recover in an 8-0 loss to the Colonels.
A dynamic first inning for Christian County, the Colonels put up six runs to start the game. Scoring on singles by Carter Sholar and Blake Boehman, a walk drawn by Bobby Irving, and an error, the Colonels had established their lead early and left the Marshals trailing.
Marshall County struggled to put runs on the board and had a tough time defensively containing the Colonels, ultimately giving up eight runs and dropping the Marshals 18-12 in their final week of regular season play.
Carter McKinney took the loss from the mound after pitching six Innings with six runs on four hits and four strikeouts. Jace Driver pitched in relief for one inning with two runs on two hits and one strikeout.
Ethan Landis went 2-3; Driver went 1-3; and Gavin Clark went 1-2.
Elijah Underhill took the win, pitching three Innings with zero runs on two hits and four strikeouts. Aiden Lewis pitched four Innings with zero runs on two hits and five strikeouts.
Underhill went 1-4 with a triple; Sholar went 1-2 with one RBI; Gage Montes went 1-3 with one RBI; Preston Phan went 1-4; Brylie Javier logged one RBI; Boehman went 1-3 with two RBI; and Jacob Jenkins went 1-2.
MARSHALL COUNTY: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0-4-2
CHRISTIAN COUNTY: 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 8-6-1
