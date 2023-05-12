Ethan Landis

Senior Ethan Landis readies himself in the batter’s box during the Marshals 8-0 loss in Thursday night’s game to the Christian County Colonels.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | For The Sun

The Marshals hosted the Christian County Colonels of Hopkinsville for their tough Thursday night game at Preston Cope Field. Losing the lead early, the scoreless Marshals watched the game slip away in the first inning and would not recover in an 8-0 loss to the Colonels.

A dynamic first inning for Christian County, the Colonels put up six runs to start the game. Scoring on singles by Carter Sholar and Blake Boehman, a walk drawn by Bobby Irving, and an error, the Colonels had established their lead early and left the Marshals trailing.

