Bottled up for the past month due to a delayed fall schedule, Marshall County boys soccer uncorked its First Region title defense in style on Monday by unloading for a 10-0 win against Paducah Tilghman at Jetton Field.
At the forefront of the Marshals’ offense, a pair of juniors in Collin Riley and William Lynch, who each had a brace in the 59-minute dispatch of the Blue Tornado.
It couldn’t have been a more pristine debut for the longtime Marshall County player, assistant, turned-coach in Bryan “BB” Blevins, who knows he’s got a strong, strong group of juniors and seniors at his disposal in 2020.
“We’ve got 10 seniors (and 11 juniors), and they’re hungry,” Blevins said. “And they understand what’s at stake. And like everybody else, they’re just ready to play. And they’ve been so excited. So I’m just glad that we had a good performance tonight.”
Riley’s first goal was a bit of a bloop. A cross from Kiefer Court was deflected by Tilghman’s back-line defense, and Riley was there for the easy putback in the fourth minute for the 1-0 lead.
From there, however, the Marshals didn’t get many “bloops.” Only precision.
Lynch broke away in the 14th minute to make it 2-0, then 30 seconds later stole a midfield pass and dribbled it all the way up the middle for his second score.
By halftime, the Marshals owned a 6-0 advantage, with Tyler Wood (19th), Eric Hicks (26th, penalty kick) and Kian Court (40th) all on the board.
The Marshals lost zero momentum with halftime, as senior Tyler Treas launched from 15 yards to make it 7-0 in the 41st minute. Nick Mighell (50th), Riley (55th, penalty kick) and Jericho Evans (59th) rounded out the total scoring, with Marshall County outshooting Paducah Tilghman 34-1.
It wasn’t exactly the perfect start for former Marshall County star, St. Mary boys soccer coach and first-year Tilghman head coach Blaine Skeen — who last suited up for the Marshals in 2014 and had Blevins as an assistant coach.
But this is game one of what’s already been an unpredictable season, and there’s plenty of anticipation that the Blue Tornado will be far more improved after having to deal with one of the better teams in the First Region right out of the gate.
“It’s definitely a respectable program to go up against in your first game,” Skeen said. “But boy, has this been a really weird transition in general. And it’s really the weirdest start to a season that I may ever see in my career as a coach, or a player. But we’re working on getting some stuff sorted out. We’ve only been in contact (with the team) for only a couple of weeks. For me and my assistant... And not knowing these boys coming into the season, that’s been kind of tough. But no excuses on our end. We’ll find something and get these pieces together so that we can get things sorted out and start finding some success out on the field.”
One of those pieces already seems to be senior keeper Bradley Holland, who came away with 12 saves in his goalie debut.
“He’s on the baseball team here at Tilghman,” Skeen said. “And we just kind of reached out and said: ‘Hey man, have you ever thought about playing goalkeeper?’ And if it’s in his area, man, he’s all over it. So it’s just getting him ironed out positioning wise and how it looks on a soccer field, as opposed to a baseball field.
“But yeah, if it’s in his area, he’s all over it.”
Holland made no less than five point-blank saves, extending the game for the Blue Tornado as long as possible.
MARSHALL CO. 10, PADUCAH TILGHMAN 0
SCORING
First Half — 4’ MAR Collin Riley, 14’ MAR William Lynch, 15’ MAR William Lynch, 19’ MAR Tyler Wood, 26’ MAR Eric Hicks (PK), 40+ MAR Kian Court.
Second Half — 41’ MAR Tyler Treas, 50’ MAR Nick Mighell, 55’ MAR Collin Riley (PK), 59’ MAR Jericho Evans.
STATISTICS
Shots: MAR 34, PT 1. SOG: MAR 19, PT 0. Corners: MAR 10, PT 1. Fouls: MAR 5, PT 6. Saves: MAR 0, PT Bradley Holland 12.
