Marshall County’s boys and girls golf teams took top honors in their own invitational tournaments Saturday and senior Marshal Camdyn McLeod earned top medalist status with his 3-under par 69 score.
McLeod blasted out of the No. 1 tee box and went on to birdie the first four par 4s and a par 5 to be at 5-under 31 on the front nine. He picked up three bogeys on the back, but stayed under 70 with a strong 50-foot birdie putt on the 18th green.
“I knew it was in the whole way,” McLeod said. “Now if it wasn’t in the hole it would have probably been off the green, but it was a good putt.”
As for his play, he said he kept things stress free, especially aided by his start Saturday.
“I had a fun time,” McLeod added. “(I) had a little bit of trouble on the back nine, but finished off pretty nicely. It was stress free.”
Marshals head coach Travis Ross credited McLeod’s mental game for his senior season success.
“He’s read three books by (sports psychologist Dr.) Bob Rotella who works with PGA Tour guys, so he’s been working on Rotella’s philosophy and it’s been helping him.”
Marshall’s boys shot a combined 292 with Trey Wall taking fourth place with his tying 73 score. Ryan Stokes also posted the same score, followed by David Jack Morris’ 77, 79 from Hayden Powell, 82s off Paxton Carter and Gunner Hoover, and 88 from Tate Scillian.
Ross said his team has worked on making corrections on the fly to get back on course which has led to posting low scores.
“It seems if they do get off to a rough start, they seem to figure it out what’s going on a few holes in and are able to turn it around,” he said. “That’s really helped us out a lot this year just figuring out what’s going on with your game and finishing strong.”
Trigg County and McCracken County tied with 313 scores, but the Wildcats took second place behind Hunter Reynolds’ 73 that was good for third place individually. Second place went to Greenwood’s Mason Williams who posted an even par 72.
With the girls playing the first 18 holes of the day at Calvert City Country Club, the Lady Marshals shot a combined 303 for first place and Trinity Beth, Savannah Howell and Megan Hertter also finishing second through fourth respectively.
Lyon County’s Cathryn Brown was the ladies’ medalist with a 34-33-67 for 5-under. After birdieing the par-5 No. 4 and par-3 No. 7 with a chip-in, Brown ripped off two more birdies to start the back nine and added another on the par-5 No. 17.
“My game, I was just very confident on where it was. I knew I could come out here and shoot low and I did,” Brown said. “I tried to keep my mind clear. My mission was to try and play my game and don’t let anything get in my head.”
Beth’s runner-up finish was thanks to her back-nine play. After making the turn at 3-over 39, she rattled off five birdies in the first six holes to close out her 2-under 70 day.
Howell finished at 73 with Hertter a stroke back to tie for fourth place. Katie Roberts contributed her 86 for the defending KHSAA state championship team’s tally. Elsie Riley also posted a 93.
“We played real solid golf,” Lady Marshals head coach Aaron Beth said following the win. “With our top three shooting 1-over combined, the fourth score we need to get down around 80 but it was enough to get us a 12-stroke victory and that’s what we’re looking for is that consistency.”
Madisonville-North Hopkins was second with their 315 score, followed by McCracken County’s 338.
