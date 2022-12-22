Marshall County played a pair of home games on Wednesday starting with a dominant 75-45 win over Deltona High School from visiting Florida in the morning and 46-36 over Harrison County to close out the night.
Coming off of two losses earlier this week, the Marshals were hungry for a win. Marshall County hosted the Wolves of Deltona High School in Florida, claiming a victory and reigniting their fire.
Making quick work of it, the Marshals took an early lead that left the Wolves behind from the start. The Marshall’s prompt lead allowed for them to show the true depth of their bench and provided an opportunity for younger players to shine. Taking a 21-point lead into halftime, the Marshals were well on their way to a win.
The Marshals came out of the half with the same intensity they had exhibited all game and continued to build up their lead. A team full of young talent, the Marshals were making their shots and facilitating constructive plays that allowed for abundant scoring opportunities, clocking a 26-point final quarter that solidified their win.
The Marshals were led in scoring by Sophomore Kyzer Phillips with 16 points and Sophomore Tommy Robertson, who put up 13 points.
MARSHALL COUNTY 75, DELTONA, FLORIDA 45
Marshall County:14-33-49-75
Kyzer Phillips 16, Tommy Robertson 13, Logan Parker 10, Hunter Wallace 7, Alex Staples 6, Isaac Reynolds 6, Logan Davis 5, Chase Binkley 5, Wade Moore 4, JT Hall 2, Hunter Anderson. Field goals: 29. Three-pointers: 6 (Phillips 3, Staples 2, Davis). Free throws: 11/14. Fouls: 20. Record: 7-2.
Carlos Cerrud 12, Jaheem Curry 9, Isaiah Robinson 8, Ethaniel Valazquez-Rivera 6, Anthony Proenza 5, Jemeh Jones 3, Gabe McPherson 2. Field goals: 13. Three-pointers: 5 (Valazquez-Rivera 2, Robinson, Cerrud, Proenza). Free throws: 14/25. Fouls: 14. Record: 5-3.
