Kyzer Phillips

Sophomore Kyzer Phillips shoots a free throw during the Marshals win over the Deltona, Florida Wolves. Phillips was the top-scorer for the Marshals this game with 16 points.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

Marshall County played a pair of home games on Wednesday starting with a dominant 75-45 win over Deltona High School from visiting Florida in the morning and 46-36 over Harrison County to close out the night.

Coming off of two losses earlier this week, the Marshals were hungry for a win. Marshall County hosted the Wolves of Deltona High School in Florida, claiming a victory and reigniting their fire.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In