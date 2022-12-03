MARSHALL COUNTY 68, CLARKSVILLE ACADEMY 59
The Marshals made their Hoopfest debut by securing a highly competitive and hard-fought victory against the Clarksville Academy Cougars, who seemed to be their double in size and strength.
Clarksville Academy took the early lead in their Hoopfest opener, but that did not last for long. Draining several three-pointers early on, the Cougars were unable to take the ball into the paint due to the Marshals strong defensive pressure.
Marshall County’s shots were falling and their obvious defensive prowess was not lost on anyone, fighting in the paint for every ball and working hard to put up rebounds. Firing on all cylinders, the Marshals were thriving in the highly competitive atmosphere and their chemistry was visible.
Both teams were playing with intensity, fueled by the support from their fan sections. The Cougars were pushing Marshall hard with a full-court press, working to close the scoring gap to end the half, while the Marshals were fighting to stay in the lead. Tying up a foul-heavy first half 22-22, both teams left the court preparing for a tenacious second half.
The Marshals were communicating well, making seamless passes and creating basket-scoring opportunities with every possession. Seesawing between who would keep the lead, the Cougars and Marshals fought hard for every point, making for steadily mounting tensions between the teams. Senior Logan Davis was bringing major intensity and rally his teammates to exhibit the same amount, stealing the ball from the Cougars and taking advantage of their missteps.
Tying up the game once again to start the fourth 50-50, both teams wanted the win, but the Marshals wanted it more after leading nearly the entire game and working the ball to maintain steady possession throughout. Fighting until the very last second, Marshall earned their hard-fought victory with a 68-59 final.
Sophomore Alex Staples led the team in scoring with 16 points and was awarded MVP of the game, thanks to his searing intensity on the court and highly-effective shooting.
Marshall County: 21-33-50-68
Clarksville Academy: 17-30-47-59
MARSHALL COUNTY:
Staples 16, Wade Moore 12, Hunter Wallace 10, Trey Wall 7, Orrin Phelps 7, Logan Davis 6, Logan Parker 6, Tommy Robertson 2, Chase Binkley 2. Field goals: 22. 3-pointers: 6 (Moore, Wall, Staples, Wallace, Phelps, Davis). Free throws: 18/27. Fouls: 20. Record: 2-0.
CLARKSVILLE ACADEMY:
Jacques Wyatt iii 19, Eddie Ricks iii 14, Trae Rideau 9, Jarohn Johnson 6, DJ Merriweather 6, Cameron Phillips 3, Tyler Moss 2. Field goals: 21. 3-pointers: 7 (Wyatt 2, Merriweather 2, Phillips, Ricks, Rideau). Free throws: 10/19. Fouls: 19. Record: 4-2.
(0) comments
