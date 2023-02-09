It is no secret to Marshall County football fans that the last several seasons playing 6A have been tough. Back-to-back 3-8 seasons in 2021 and 2022, accompanied by a 2020 3-6 season are proof enough. Over the last few years, many people have been advocating for the Marshals to drop down to their rightful place in a 5A class, and it has just happened.
Head Coach Steve Etheridge believes this move will make the Marshals a lot more comparable in district matchups and is happy they are back in the class they are supposed to compete in, based on student body population.
“These last couple years in 6A have not been too fun for us, and I am glad we are moved back into where we need to be,” Etheridge said.
Moving from a five-team district to a six-team district, the Marshals new district is made up of two teams they have met in recent years, Apollo and Graves County, but also includes Owensboro, Madisonville-North Hopkins, and Muhlenberg County, opponents they have not faced in over 10 years. This will present a new set of challenges, but will also provide new opportunities.
Looking forward to the change, Etheridge is optimistic for this upcoming season and excited to play new teams at new venues.
“Anytime you get to hit the refresh button and play somebody different, that is welcome,” he said. “In a four-year period, you can get into a repetitive cycle, playing the same teams at the same point in the season, going to the same places, it is just a lot better when you get to play somebody different that you haven’t gotten to see. It grabs your attention. I think the newness of it and being unfamiliar with certain teams, it is a challenge, but it is also fun at the same time because you do not know what to expect.”
Though the class change is sure to be largely positive, the Marshals will still be facing high-level competition.
“We are in a different class, but there are still some really, really good opponents that we will have to play,” Etheridge said.
Owensboro, for instance, made it to the class 5A state football semifinals this year, knocked out of the competition by the state championship team, while the remainder of the teams dropped during the first round. This is also the first year in this district for Madisonville-North Hopkins, who recently rose to become a class 5A team.
After a long-awaited move to 5A, there is a new sense of optimism coating this upcoming season and the excitement in waiting for August is evident among the coaching staff, players and fans, alike.
