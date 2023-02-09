Marshals football

The Marshall County Marshals “hype up” before a home game last season. They will be playing in the 5A class next season, and their district will include Graves County, Apollo, Owensboro, Madisonville-North Hopkins, and Muhlenberg County.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Tribune-Courier

It is no secret to Marshall County football fans that the last several seasons playing 6A have been tough. Back-to-back 3-8 seasons in 2021 and 2022, accompanied by a 2020 3-6 season are proof enough. Over the last few years, many people have been advocating for the Marshals to drop down to their rightful place in a 5A class, and it has just happened.

Head Coach Steve Etheridge believes this move will make the Marshals a lot more comparable in district matchups and is happy they are back in the class they are supposed to compete in, based on student body population.

