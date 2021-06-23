Winning one state championship is an accomplishment in itself. Two is even better. Marshall County’s Cade Flatt and Will Davis know that feeling well, as they each brought home a pair of gold medals at the Class 3A state meet on June 12.
“Someone asked me what winning two state titles felt like, and I told them, ‘Better than one,’ ” Davis told The Sun last week. “There’s nothing you can compare it to. There’s nothing in my career that has meant that much to me.”
Flatt agreed, saying his two state titles “meant a lot” to him.
“To see how far I’ve come and to think that I’m No. 1 in the entire state is really awesome,” he told The Sun. “I felt really blessed crossing that line and feeling good and having more in the tank.”
Flatt is the reigning state champ in the 800 meter run while Davis holds that title in the 400 meter dash. Both juniors, they brought home their second state title as half of the Marshals’ 4x400 meter relay team, joining senior Isaiah Kirby and sophomore Preston Lamb.
Flatt said the Marshals’ regular season “went really well,” but nothing necessarily pointed to them having the success that they did in Lexington. They finished as the First Region runner-up, and while Davis was the No. 1 seed going into his event at state, Flatt and the relay team were not the favorites.
That didn’t matter to the Marshals, though, as they earned a fourth state title courtesy of junior Ben Fiser in the discus and ended up scoring enough points (46) to place third overall behind St. Xavier (79) and Male (76).
“To get third in the state after not winning our regional meet was crazy,” Flatt said. “It’s amazing to see us up there with a Louisville Male and a St. X, who can recruit and have their whole team there with people scoring in every event.”
Flatt, the No. 3 seed in the 800 meters, ended up scorching his competition at state, running the race in a time of 1:51.89. That was roughly five seconds ahead of second place but fell a little shy of the state record of 1:49.96.
“Going into it, I was really confident about winning that race and winning convincingly,” Flatt said. “I was hoping to break 1:50 and get the state record, but it just didn’t fall that day.”
Flatt had also qualified for state in the 400 meters but opted to focus on the 800 and 4x400 relay. He said running the 800 was great preparation for the Brooks PR Invitational in Seattle, Washington, on July 2.
“I’m running the 800 at the Brooks PR, and I really hadn’t gotten too many fresh, fast 800s in this year,” he said. “I really wanted a fast time under my belt to build my confidence for the biggest meet of my season, so we scratched the 400 and went with the 800 and 4x400.”
Flatt said many people consider the 800 to be the most difficult event to run, as it requires the speed of a 400 runner and the endurance of a miler. He’s able to combine those skills quite effectively while focusing on the little details that make for good runners.
We do a lot of the little things that many high school athletes don’t even think about doing — we work hard and train hard and eat right and sleep right,” he said. “I just enjoy going out there and running the hardest event and trying to kill it.”
Davis, meanwhile, entered the state 400 meter dash as the only runner to post a sub-50 second time at regionals at 49.69. He lowered that time even further in Lexington, setting a new school record of 48.11 seconds to win the state title.
“I thought I could do it, and I really wanted it,” Davis said of winning the title. “There were only one or two people I could name who I thought had a chance of beating me, and I was very motivated for that race.”
He added that his ability to mentally process the race is what sets him apart from his competitors.
“On the last half of the race, it’s very mentally tolling on you, and I have been told that I don’t have as much of a problem with that,” he said.
The top 400 and 800 runners in the state joined Kirby and Lamb to form what, on paper, is a potent 4x400 relay team. But they were unable to earn top finishes consistently throughout the season, Flatt said.
“It’s like, ‘How have we lost the 4x400 with me and Will on a team together?’ he said. “But we didn’t win our regional meet or Eastern Relays. We struggled putting it all together.”
It was a different story in Lexington.
“We went in there motivated and ready to go,” Flatt said. “We all ran our best legs, and our handoffs were good.”
The Marshals won the race by nearly two seconds, setting a new school-record time of 3:21.80. Both Davis and Flatt said getting Kirby a state title in his last race as a high schooler was all the motivation they needed.
“Isaiah Kirby has been leading off relays since he was a freshman. He’s put in the work and has run his body into the ground for the sport of track and field,” Flatt said. “He deserves a state title, and we were going to give it to him, and there wasn’t anything that was going to stop that. He’s the nicest kid you’ll ever meet, so it was awesome to give him that.”
Davis agreed.
“Losing was not a possibility in my mind,” he said. “It was Kirby’s last year, and he had never won a state title. He’s the guy I respect most on the team — I’ve looked up to him for the past four or five years. To get him that state title, I’m satisfied.”
Marshals head coach Andrew Johnston described the relay team’s performance as “unbelievable.”
“For us to win that in that fashion we did, I was just blown away,” he said. “It’s a testament to the kids. It couldn’t have happened to a better group of kids.”
And for those who thought this year’s performance was good, Flatt and Davis believe next season can be even better for the Marshals’ track and field team.
“I think finishing second or winning the state meet is in the cards,” Davis said. “We haven’t hit our ceiling yet — we’re still getting better consistently — so I think that’s possible.”
Flatt agreed.
“I think next year we’re going to be a real problem for Kentucky state track and field,” he said. “We’re a young team with a lot of guys who can score, so I think next year is going to be our year.”
