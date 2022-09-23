Friday night was a big night for Marshall County as they prepared for both homecoming and the game against Daviess County. The Marshals were hoping to snap the seven-game losing streak against the Panthers, but ultimately fell short 57-0.
The game began with a defensive battle between both teams, who were not giving an inch and forcing turnovers, however things took a swing in Daviess County favor with a commanding 51-yard scoring-drive. This drive seemed to get the ball rolling for the Panthers offense, and Marshall had trouble keeping up.
The Marshall’s normally electric running game struggled against a tough Daviess defensive line, and their offensive line struggled to get any kind of push to open up holes for the running backs. This led to several negative plays and put the Marshall’s offense in difficult third and long situations. The first quarter closed with a 7-0 lead for Daviess.
The Panthers took the momentum from their first-quarter ending touchdown and continued to build on their lead, beginning the second quarter with a punt-return touchdown, followed by an onside kick recovery. As Marshall was struggling on offense, their defense had to step up in a big way. They made several big plays early on by getting into the backfield and disturbing the Daviess County run-game and sacking their quarterback.
There were several occasions where you could tell this pressure affected the Panthers quarterback, leading to risky throws and several should-be turnovers. The Panther’s quarterback was able to find his rhythm and deliver several deep balls that would ultimately be the demise of the Marshals defense.
Deep passing plays would open up the run game for Daviess County, forcing the Marshals to drop more defenders into coverage, which would lead to easy chunk plays for the Daviess running backs. The Panthers took a commanding 34-0 lead into the half, and without much change in the second half the final score read 57-0.
The Marshall County offense struggled creating scoring opportunities, and three turnovers tore down their ability to drive. These offensive troubles would put an immense amount of pressure on Marshall defense, who were exhausted as Daviess dominated the time of possession. With this loss, and last week’s loss to McCracken County, the Marshals are 0-2 in district play.
The Marshals will travel next Friday to Henderson County(4-1) to face-off against the Colonels at 7 p.m.
Daviess County logged 401 total yards, 27 carries for 175 rushing yards, passing 8/17 for 226 yards, two touchdowns passing, and one interception by Marshall’s Torren Redmond.
Marshall County recorded 52 offensive yards, 21 carries for 39 yards on the ground, and two fumbles. Aidan Dunigan had seven carries for 32 yards; Landon Utley reported seven carries for 13 yards; Mahmet logged four carries for eight yards; and Conner Nix had three carries for -14 yards.
In passing, 2/11 completed passes, 13 yards, and one interception.
In receiving, Redmond recorded one reception for three yards and Mahmet reported one reception for 10 yards.
