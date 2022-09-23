Wilson Shadowen

Senior Wilson Shadowen looks to tackle the Panthers receiver in the Marshals 57-0 loss to Daviess County.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Paducah Sun

Friday night was a big night for Marshall County as they prepared for both homecoming and the game against Daviess County. The Marshals were hoping to snap the seven-game losing streak against the Panthers, but ultimately fell short 57-0.

The game began with a defensive battle between both teams, who were not giving an inch and forcing turnovers, however things took a swing in Daviess County favor with a commanding 51-yard scoring-drive. This drive seemed to get the ball rolling for the Panthers offense, and Marshall had trouble keeping up.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In