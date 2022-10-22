Luke Webber

Sophomore Luke Webber (8) runs down the field guarded by sophomore Kolt Lindsey (45) after receiving a hand-off from senior quarterback Conner Nix (5) in the Marshals game against the Warren Central Dragons.

 KIRSTEN WALKER | Paducah Sun

The Marshals hosted the Warren Central Dragons in their last home game of the season, falling 36-21 after a game that seemed to be well within Marshall County’s control to win.

The Marshals took the early lead, opening the game with a 22-yard touchdown by senior Aidan Dunigan. A rushing attack is the most trusted offensive play for the Marshals, and has helped them score many touchdowns throughout the season, including this first one against the Dragons.

