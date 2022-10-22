The Marshals hosted the Warren Central Dragons in their last home game of the season, falling 36-21 after a game that seemed to be well within Marshall County’s control to win.
The Marshals took the early lead, opening the game with a 22-yard touchdown by senior Aidan Dunigan. A rushing attack is the most trusted offensive play for the Marshals, and has helped them score many touchdowns throughout the season, including this first one against the Dragons.
Warren Central immediately retaliated with a touchdown of their own, also completing a 2-point conversion, and taking the lead 8-7. In their next possession, the Marshals fumbled the ball, relinquishing their possession and providing the Dragons with good field position. Warren Central took advantage of this, inching toward a touchdown for the remainder of the quarter.
Not a good start in the second quarter, Warren Central finished their touchdown drive at the start of the second and completed another 2-point conversion, leading 16-7.
The Marshals were moving the ball well on the ground, but were having trouble keeping hold of it, demonstrated by an interception by senior quarterback Conner Nix at the 89 yard line and returned for a touchdown. Marshall’s second turnover of the night furthered the Dragons lead 24-7. Senior Landon Utley closed out with a six-yard touchdown at 1:28, and the Marshals trailed by a mere 10 points at half.
Looking to put pressure on Warren Central’s offense, Marshall’s defense was looking to mount a stop with the Dragons deep in their territory. Senior Wilson Shadowen headed this attack after instigating a fourth-down fail for the Dragons, knocking their receiver so hard the ball flew out of their hands, and the Marshals took possession.
They lost possession quickly, however, following a turnover on downs and quarterback sack. In a battle for possessions between the two teams, Utley regained possession for the Marshals with an interception. A big defensive play for the Marshals, they were looking to turn the Dragon’s first turnover into a touchdown after Utley drove the ball to the 19-yard line.
Aidan Dunigan completed this drive, crossing eight yards, and visited the end zone for the second time this game, cutting the lead down 24-21. The Marshall defense was playing with intensity, working to take back their power during this turn of events.
Marshall’s defense had made the proper adjustments and were really shining in the second half, creating opportunities for the offense to score and take the lead. A fumble by Marshall swung the momentum back in favor of Warren Central, and Marshall’s third turnover turned into a third touchdown for the Dragons, who now led 30-21.
A turnover on downs by Warren Central on the 24 yard line seemed promising for a Marshall touchdown, but was quickly followed by an interception by Nix, which led to a 24-yard interception return for the Dragons, with only 42 second left. The final play of the game ended with a final interception by Nix, though the Marshals were able to put a stop to it. The Marshals suffered a heartbreaking 36-21 loss, and fell to a 3-6 season record.
The Marshals will be traveling to Graves County to face the Eagles in their final game of the season, next week on October, 28 at 7 p.m.
Statistics for both teams were not available by publication.
