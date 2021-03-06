DRAFFENVILLE -- Marshall County won the Fourth District regular-season title Saturday night behind an all-around team effort in a 62-52 home win over Calloway County.
The Lakers' defense was the story in the first quarter, though, as Calloway County made sure that every shot the Marshals took was a difficult one.
The Marshals did not get many second-chance points in the first quarter.
"There's been games in the past we've kind of started slow," Marshals junior Quinn Smith said. "At halftime, we kind of came to the realization and were like, 'Hey man, we got to kick it in gear.' So we came out in the second half and played well and we got the job done."
Senior Evan Garrison was the offense for the Lakers in the first quarter with 10 of the their 15 first-quarter points.
At the end of the first period, the score was tied 15-15.
Marshall County found its offense in the second quarter, though, as four different Marshals got in the scorebook in the period.
Calloway County was held to one field goal in the second quarter but went 3-for-5 from the line to remain within striking distance.
Thanks to a late offensive flurry late in the quarter, Marshall County held a 27-20 lead.
Early in the third quarter, the Marshals' Zion Harmon picked up his fourth foul and had to sit for most of the period.
Smith took over on offense with eight points in the third. His offense pushed the Marshal lead to double digits.
"We got it in the high post a few times," Marshall County head coach Terry Birdsong said. "Then finally, one time he caught it, turned and just went right by his guy and scored."
Garrison kept battling for the Lakers but could not get any of his teammates involved. He finished with 28 points in the game.
"I just started trying to get something going for myself," Garrison said. "There's a lot of shots where I know I can hit normally."
At the end of the third, Marshall County sat comfortable with a 41-29 lead.
In the final eight minutes, the Lakers were able to get baskets from other contributors, but the Marshals were able to respond with baskets of their own to push the lead out of reach.
Marshall County 15 12 14 21 -- 62
Calloway County 15 5 9 23 -- 52
Marshall County Leading Scorers: Z. Harmon 20, Q. Smith 13, R. Smith 8.
Calloway County Leading Scorers: E. Garrison 28, Z. Hudgin 9, J. Darnell 5, M. Ray 5.
